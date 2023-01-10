Great Falls man charged with eight counts of violating an order of protection

A 43-year-old man from Great Falls has been charged with two misdemeanor counts and six felony counts of violating an order of protection.

On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the 800 block of Oregon Street in Helena for a report of a violation of an order of protection.

The complainant told officials that Christopher Nicholas Hiatt, who she had a protection order against, had been calling and texting her from her old phone number. Hiatt had access to an old joint phone plan that the woman no longer had access to, according to court reports.

She showed the officer records of multiple phone calls and text messages to her new phone from her old phone number. The officer called the old phone number and a man answered. The officer asked if they were speaking to Chris, and the voice replied “No, wrong number," said officials.

The woman recognized the voice on the phone as the voice of Hiatt. According to court records, Hiatt made a total of 28 phone calls and sent 27 text messages on eight separate days to the woman. The active order of protection prohibited Hiatt from contacting the woman directly or indirectly, including by phone.

Hiatt was arrested on Jan. 5.