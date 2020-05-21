You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Great Falls man charged with bail jumping
0 comments

Great Falls man charged with bail jumping

Joshua Julius Bartman

Joshua Julius Bartman

A 39-year-old man from Great Falls has been charged with two felony counts of bail jumping.

Joshua Julius Bartman was charged after failing to appear at a pre-trial conference and jury trail scheduled for February 13 and March 2, respectively.

Bartman had previous been arraigned on Oct. 16, 2019 and was present with his attorney in court. However, upon failing to show for the two subsequent scheduled appearances, he was charged with the two felonies.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News