Great Falls man charged with bail jumping

A 39-year-old man from Great Falls has been charged with two felony counts of bail jumping.

Joshua Julius Bartman was charged after failing to appear at a pre-trial conference and jury trail scheduled for February 13 and March 2, respectively.

Bartman had previous been arraigned on Oct. 16, 2019 and was present with his attorney in court. However, upon failing to show for the two subsequent scheduled appearances, he was charged with the two felonies.