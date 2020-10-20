Great Falls man charged in hit-and-run

A 21-year-old Great Falls man was charged following a hit-and-run crash in Lewis and Clark County.

Nicacius Manyange Mobegi is charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor failure to report and accident.

On June 21, law enforcement responded to reports of a hit-and-run on Highway 200. The complainant was driving his truck when the driver of a red Mustang allegedly attempted to pass in a no-passing zone. Headed toward oncoming traffic, the Mustang merged back into the right lane and hit the pickup, which spun out of control.

The Mustang did not stop. It was later located 40 miles from the scene of the incident, abandoned, with the key in the ignition. The vehicle was registered to another man, who is accused of falsely reporting that the vehicle had been stolen.

Mobegi and the owner later acknowledged that Mobegi was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

