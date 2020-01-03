A 49-year-old Great Falls man has been charged with one felony count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.
A Helena police officer was dispatched to the 2900 block of N. Sanders Street at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 1 for a report of a male trespassing on private business property. Upon arrival, a store employee pointed out the defendant, John Dailey, to the officer who recognized Dailey from previous encounters.
Dailey had an active warrant for his arrest, and when the officer went to put Dailey in handcuffs, Dailey refused and backed away.
Dailey pushed the officer and fled the scene. According to the arresting officer's affidavit, he pursued Dailey "on foot for some time."
As he ran, Dailey "removed and threw several items from his pocket, notably 3 checks from an account belonging to 'John A Myre' at 1824 6th Ave S. in Great Falls, MT." Dailey had previously used similar aliases to pass forged checks, and the address does not exist.
The officer reported that Dailey refused to speak about the checks, but told the officer "without prompting" that he "hadn't used any," which the officer took as an indication that Dailey knew he should not have been in possession of the checks.
Dailey was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.