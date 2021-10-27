Great Falls man accused of attempting to hit family with car

A 36-year-old Great Falls man has been accused of trying to hit family members with a car in Lewis and Clark County.

Robert Cecil Herman is charged with three counts of felony assault with a weapon and one count of misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

On Oct. 18, law enforcement responded to the 200 block of Bridge Street for reports of a man trying to run three people over with a vehicle. One complainant said he was driving his vehicle in front of the defendant's vehicle. The complainant had heard screaming and observed two people get out of the defendant's vehicle and run toward his vehicle.

The complainant was standing on the passenger side of his vehicle with them when the defendant allegedly drove directly at them. The complainant said the defendant was driving between 30 and 40 mph and narrowly missed all three people. The defendant then turned his vehicle around and rammed into the complainant's trailer, which was behind his vehicle.

One of the two passengers told the deputy that the defendant was intoxicated and upset with her driving. She said she tried to leave the vehicle with the other passenger and the defendant punched her in the head. The deputy observed a "golf ball sized lump" on the victim's head above her left eye.