 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Great Falls man accused of assault and brandishing a gun
0 comments

Great Falls man accused of assault and brandishing a gun

Brian Allen Kjelsrud

Brian Kjelsrud

A 42-year-old Great Falls man is accused of brandishing a gun at a group of people.

Brian Allen Kjelsrud is charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon, felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor assault.

On Aug. 5, law enforcement responded to reports of a male assaulting and waving a pistol at multiple people. Victims told police the defendant had punched multiple people, attempted to run over a group of adults and children with an ATV and proceeded to point a loaded handgun at multiple people.

The gun, a revolver, was located with a bystander who had seized it from the defendant.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News