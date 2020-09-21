Great Falls man accused of assault and brandishing a gun

A 42-year-old Great Falls man is accused of brandishing a gun at a group of people.

Brian Allen Kjelsrud is charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon, felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor assault.

On Aug. 5, law enforcement responded to reports of a male assaulting and waving a pistol at multiple people. Victims told police the defendant had punched multiple people, attempted to run over a group of adults and children with an ATV and proceeded to point a loaded handgun at multiple people.

The gun, a revolver, was located with a bystander who had seized it from the defendant.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.