Susan P., Age 81, of Missoula, passed away Nov. 12, 2022. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home on May 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., 3750 North Montana Ave. Please visitwww.retzfuneralhome.comto offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Susan.