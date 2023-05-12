GRAY, Susan P., age 81, of Missoula, passed away November 12, 2022. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home on May 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., 3750 North Montana Avenue. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.comtooffer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Susan.