Grateful for Helena businesses helping us get through tough times

My wife and I enjoyed a gourmet meal prepared by one of our favorite downtown Helena restaurants on Saturday night.

However, this particular Lucca’s date night was a little different than usual.

It was takeout service instead of tableside service. The wine came from a box in our cupboard instead of a bottle. And our two children were the only other people around.

But we still wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to get dressed up and enjoy a candlelit dinner for my wife’s birthday, even if it was at our own kitchen table.

We’re grateful that Lucca’s and many other local businesses are working so hard to give us some semblance of normalcy during a time that is anything but normal, and we urge our readers to continue supporting these businesses in any way they can.

Purchasing a gift card is a good way to help local businesses and their employees continue to earn income when they need it most, and it gives you the flexibility to shop online or in person after things return to normal. With the help of a sponsorship from Real Food Market and Deli, we recently launched a free online marketplace that local businesses can use to sell gift cards, and we encourage our readers to support them. Check it out here: https://localbusiness.lee.net/independent-record.