YWCA Helena to host forum for county and legislative candidates

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, YWCA Helena’s Social and Racial Justice committee will host a nonpartisan online forum featuring candidates for county and legislative offices in the Helena area.

Candidates will discuss their platforms and respond to questions presented by event sponsors. The topics this year are racial equity, gender equity, criminal justice and COVID-19. The goal of the event is to help Helena-area residents get to know the candidates and where they stand on the issues.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Candidates for House Districts 79, 81, 82 and 84 will be featured from 7:30-8:10 p.m. Candidates for House District 83, Senate District 40, and Lewis and Clark County Commission and Justice of the Peace will be featured from 8:15 to 8:55 p.m.

The candidates who have accepted the YWCA's invitation are Democrat Catherine Scott (Senate 40), Democrat Rob Farris-Olsen and Republican Dennison J. Rivera (House 79), Democrat Mary Caferro and Republican Bob Leach (House 81), Democrat Moffie Funk and Republican Debbie Westlake (House 82), Democrat Kim Abbott (House 83), Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell (House 84), nonpartisan candidates Tom Rolfe and Mike Fasbender (County Commission), and nonpartisan candidates Mark Piskolich and David Rau (Justice of the Peace).

The link for the Zoom webinar will be accessible on the YWCA Helena website: https://www.ywcahelena.org/. The event will also be streaming live on the YWCA of Helena Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0