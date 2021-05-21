Urban renewal funds approved for downtown Helena projects

During the Downtown TIF Advisory Board's Feb. 17 meeting, Obert stated the project's application was "what the board set out looking for in terms of encouraging further development in the area," according to the meeting minutes.

Fellow board member Lori Ladas also voiced support for the project, citing the inclusion of a new PureView Health Center medical clinic.

The board voted unanimously to recommend approval of the application.

While both the Seeley Building and Dowling Architects projects were awarded about $3,000 less than they applied for due to a lack of funds, the board agreed to pay the withheld money should the delinquent property taxes eventually find their way to the city's coffers.

Placer Building

A fourth application for TIF funds, and the second brought forward by a member of the advisory board, sought about $78,000 to replace the second floor doors in the Placer Building, 14 Jackson St. Board member Lee Shubert submitted the application, citing a fire hazard for the businesses leasing the office space on the second floor.