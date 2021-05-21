Urban renewal funds approved for downtown Helena projects

The Helena City Commission on Monday approved the disbursement of nearly $150,000 in urban renewal district funds for three separate downtown projects.
The three resolutions passed on a single consent agenda vote of 4-0. City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin was not present for the vote.
The decision allocates $25,000 to the Consistory Shrine Temple Association, $72,075 to Dowling Architects and $50,667 to Seeley Building, LLC, a massive construction project owned in part by Helena residents Rex Seeley and Ray Kuntz.
The about $148,000 comes from tax increment financing, a commonly used subsidy intended to encourage redevelopment, infrastructure projects and overall community improvement. Once a TIF district is established -- the one around downtown Helena was approved in May 2018 -- the municipality diverts future increases in property taxes to such projects.
The city commission has yet to vote on an additional allocation of nearly $78,000 for a project at the Placer Building.
The three approved awards and one pending award would use up all of the downtown URD's available TIF funds. Both the Seeley and Dowling Architects projects were approved for $2,925 less than what was applied for so as not to overrun the current available funds.
The only other projects to receive Downtown URD TIF funds in fiscal year 2021 are the nearly $20,000 concrete slab constructed for Grandstreet Theatre in Hill Park and a $30,000 commitment to plant trees in the city's urban core.
The Downtown URD garnered about $43,000 in TIF funds in fiscal year 2021. Prior to the awarding of funds to the three projects, the fund had about $226,000 available.
The city established a Downtown TIF Advisory Board to make recommendations to the City Commission on applications for TIF funds. All three of the applications were recommended for approval by the board following its Feb. 17 meeting.
Consistory Shrine Temple Association
The board's Vice Chairman Brian Obert submitted the Consistory Shrine Temple Association application. Obert abstained from the vote on his application.
According to the Consistory Shrine Temple Association's application for the TIF funds, the nonprofit organization will match the city's $25,000 with the same amount of Big Sky Trust Fund money to pay for a feasibility study that will assess the "highest and best use" for the organization's property, the former Ming Opera House and Helena Traction and Power building.
Obert told his fellow board members during the Feb. 17 meeting, according to the minutes, that the Masons may repurpose the building and maintain ownership, or they could use the results of that study to "sell the property to a private entity who would own the building and push more economic activity through that space." However, he later stated that the Masons have no money to contribute to the project.
According to the minutes, Obert said that a previous feasibility study that looked at the building's structural durability had been conducted recently, but the study did not look at the building's potential for reuse.
Board member Riley Tubbs "expressed hesitation in funding another feasibility study citing these types of studies have been common in the past within the City of Helena but then ultimately get shelved," the meeting minutes state.
The application was unanimously recommended for approval by the board.
Dowling Architects
Dowling Architects, a local firm, is working on converting the former Danzer's Paint Store at 734 Last Chance Gulch into the firm's new office. The building will house 10 of the firm's employees, about 1,100 square feet of commercial lease space and a three-bedroom, second story dwelling unit.
The Helena City Commission awarded the firm $72,075, around 11% of the overall redevelopment costs of the project, to pay for "the installation of sidewalk infrastructure and associated pedestrian amenities for the property," the Downtown TIF Advisory Board's recommendation states.
"These amenities include the paved sidewalk and exterior spaces (plantings, seating, lighting) that will add vibrancy to the right-of-way and serve as a catalyst for the redevelopment of other vacant or underutilized properties in the vicinity," according to the recommendation.
The city's community development department hopes the project’s proposed pedestrian amenities will encourage multi-modal transportation opportunities, reduce vehicle miles traveled within the downtown, and reduce heat island impacts along the Last Chance Gulch right-of-way.
The Dowling Architects project also received a $2,500 Helena Business Improvement District facade grant last year, according to that organization's Executive Director Micky Zurcher.
The application was approved unanimously by the board.
Seeley Building, LLC
The Seeley Building project is an ongoing new construction project on the site of a former city bus depot at 630 Last Chance Gulch. The city sold the surplus property to Seeley and local investor Ray Kuntz for $300,000 in December of 2019.
The end result is intended to be a mixed-use, multi-story structure that includes a blend of retail and office space along with upper-level housing, some of which is deed-restricted affordable housing.
"The building is nearing completion this year, and the installation of outdoor amenities is slated for construction this summer," the board's recommendation states.
Based on that recommendation, the Helena City Commission awarded the project $50,667 in TIF funds to pay for nearly half of the sidewalk infrastructure installation costs, which also includes installing boulevard landscaping and lighting.
During the Downtown TIF Advisory Board's Feb. 17 meeting, Obert stated the project's application was "what the board set out looking for in terms of encouraging further development in the area," according to the meeting minutes.
Fellow board member Lori Ladas also voiced support for the project, citing the inclusion of a new PureView Health Center medical clinic.
The board voted unanimously to recommend approval of the application.
While both the Seeley Building and Dowling Architects projects were awarded about $3,000 less than they applied for due to a lack of funds, the board agreed to pay the withheld money should the delinquent property taxes eventually find their way to the city's coffers.
Placer Building
A fourth application for TIF funds, and the second brought forward by a member of the advisory board, sought about $78,000 to replace the second floor doors in the Placer Building, 14 Jackson St. Board member Lee Shubert submitted the application, citing a fire hazard for the businesses leasing the office space on the second floor.
"(T)here are doors among the facade that do not work and you would have to break them open," Shubert is quoted as saying in the Feb. 17 meeting minutes. "I suspect the fire marshal may have some issues with that. It has never been raised at this point, but like anything else the doors are glass and if you had to you could put a chair through the doors to get out."
Tubbs expressed concerns that the proposed project falls outside the scope of TIF funds. He voted to deny the application.
The board ultimately approved the application on an 8-1 vote with Shubert abstaining.
Questions regarding the scope of TIF funds and fire hazards are being addressed by the city attorney and fire marshal.
City Commission Andres Haladay inquired about the Placer application exclusion from Monday's consent agenda, and was told by City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk that it would appear on a future agenda.
Community Development Department Director Sharon Haugen said in an email Tuesday "The Placer project will be presented at a future Commission meeting in June. No decision has been made by the City Commission regarding their application yet."