Tribes: 2 health care workers in Poplar test positive for COVID-19

The Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes said Wednesday they were notified by Northeast Montana Health Services that two health care workers at the Riverside Family Clinic in Poplar have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Further details of these cases are not available but, consistent with standard protocols, an investigation is underway to identify any persons who may have been in contact with the persons that tested positive to provide appropriate instructions for self-quarantine or other measures," the tribes said in a release.

The cases are the first reported to be associated with a reservation community in Montana.

On Tuesday, state medical director Greg Holzman said 95% of Montanans with known COVID-19 cases were white, 3.5% are Native, 0.4% black, 0.4% Asian-American and 0.4% are other. Indian Health Services has reported 13 positive tests from its Billings area, out of 1,186 tested, though this area covers Montana and Wyoming and there were no details about where those positive cases were.