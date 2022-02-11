Thomas Jodoin stepping down as Helena's city attorney

After more than 15 years as a city employee, Helena City Attorney Thomas Jodoin is stepping down to become deputy director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns.

“As reluctant as we all are to say goodbye to Thomas, we are all also very excited for his next chapter…” Helena City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in an email to city officials Friday.

“Not only will we continue to have access to his expertise, so will the entire state of Montana’s cities and towns,” she continued.

Jodoin's last day with the city will be Feb. 25. Deputy City Attorney Erik Coate has agreed to serve as interim city attorney as the city recruits for the position, Harlow-Schalk said.

Jodoin started his career with the city as deputy city attorney in November 2006 and was named city attorney in September 2014. He also served as interim city attorney in 2009 and 2012.

He was raised in San Diego and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies from United States International University in San Diego. He then went on to graduate from the University of Montana School of Law in 2006.

Jodoin's staff said he was on vacation Friday, and he could not be reached for comment.

The Montana League of Cities and Towns, according to its website, is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association of all 127 incorporated cities and towns of Montana. It has provided technical support, research, and advocacy at the state and federal levels since 1931.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0