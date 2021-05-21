Tester proposes ANTI Drugs Act to boost law enforcement resources

Missouri River Drug Task Force Administrative Assistant Kalyn Brown said in an interview Thursday that the task force's agents have seized more than 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in its jurisdiction, which includes Lewis and Clark County, in the previous quarter alone, January through March.

The Montana Board of Crime Control's 2020 Crime in Montana Summary reported that statewide methamphetamine-related crimes last year marked a more than 15% increase over 2016 numbers.

Opioid- and heroin-related crimes have increased statewide by nearly 88% since 2016, according to the report summary.

"The last few months have been some of the busiest we've seen," Brown said, adding that there is a need for more personnel funding as the task force's investigations often dip into local law enforcement resources for assistance.

"Meth is by far our biggest concern," she said. "Its use is very much rising."

Just as critical to the larger epidemic are mental health services, substance abuse treatment and the like. While such components are largely absent from the proposed legislation, Tester said his ANTI Drugs Act will work in tandem with those efforts.

"Mental health is an ongoing challenge," he said. "But this will help law enforcement agencies get it before it gets in the hands of addicts."

