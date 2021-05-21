Tester proposes ANTI Drugs Act to boost law enforcement resources

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester announced Thursday his intention to introduce legislation that would bolster local law enforcement's efforts to police drug trafficking and secure America's borders with some $800 million of federal funding.
Tester, a Democrat representing Montana, and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., are "teaming up" to introduce the Assisting Narcotics and Trafficking Officers in Interdicting Drugs Act, or ANTI Drugs Act, a press release on the legislation states.
In a call with members of the media, Tester and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said the additional funds are necessary.
"Last week marked National Police Week, but frankly, our law enforcement officers need a whole lot more than a week of praise," Tester said during Thursday's phone interview.
Dutton said this proposed legislation comes at a critical time for policing drugs as meth use is rapidly climbing across Montana.
"Locally in Helena it will make a difference," Dutton said, thanking Tester for his support. "It can provide that extra patrol to keep the state safe."
The proposed legislation would allocate $300 million to task forces operating in the five Montana high intensity drug trafficking areas: Cascade, Flathead, Lewis and Clark, Missoula and Yellowstone counties.
The HIDTA grants would help fund the regional task forces made up of members of local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies that combat the drug epidemic in these hard-hit communities, according to the press release.
Another $110 million would go toward Operation Stonegarden, a grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security aimed at helping state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies enhance coordination with Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol.
Additionally, the proposed legislation would provide a $400 million shot in the arm to the Community Oriented Policing program, which offers grant money to "state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies in an effort to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing. The program also supports state law enforcement agencies in combating the manufacturing and trafficking of meth and opioids," the press release states.
Tester attempted to pass similar legislation about three years ago to no avail, but told those on Thursday's call that by working across the aisle with his colleague Hoeven, he expects more support.
"I've got a great partner with Sen. Hoeven, and I think we are in the majority," Tester said. "If we don't invest in legislation like this, it will cost us more in the long run."
The Missouri River Drug Task Force's operation spans seven counties and has jurisdiction over others.
Missouri River Drug Task Force Administrative Assistant Kalyn Brown said in an interview Thursday that the task force's agents have seized more than 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in its jurisdiction, which includes Lewis and Clark County, in the previous quarter alone, January through March.
The Montana Board of Crime Control's 2020 Crime in Montana Summary reported that statewide methamphetamine-related crimes last year marked a more than 15% increase over 2016 numbers.
Opioid- and heroin-related crimes have increased statewide by nearly 88% since 2016, according to the report summary.
"The last few months have been some of the busiest we've seen," Brown said, adding that there is a need for more personnel funding as the task force's investigations often dip into local law enforcement resources for assistance.
"Meth is by far our biggest concern," she said. "Its use is very much rising."
Just as critical to the larger epidemic are mental health services, substance abuse treatment and the like. While such components are largely absent from the proposed legislation, Tester said his ANTI Drugs Act will work in tandem with those efforts.
"Mental health is an ongoing challenge," he said. "But this will help law enforcement agencies get it before it gets in the hands of addicts."