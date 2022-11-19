State Sen. Gauthier says he will resign to hit the road

State Sen. Terry Gauthier said he will be turning in a letter of resignation Monday to the Montana Secretary of State’s office in order to take a 20-country motorcycle tour that begins in March, leaving him unavailable for much of the legislative session.

The Helena Republican said the tour will take about 2-1/2 months.

“It’s a trip I just couldn’t pass up,” he said Saturday.

The 65-year-old Gauthier said finding a successor will be up to the Republican central committees in Lewis and Clark and Powell counties, as Senate District 40 includes both areas. But he said he hopes they select Republican Matt Olson, a Helena businessman who was defeated Nov. 8 in his run for the Senate District 42 seat against Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell.

He called Olson “the ideal candidate,” noting his longtime connection to the community and his hard work campaigning. During his campaign, Olson noted he was the former owner of a Dairy Queen, which he had for 28 years.

Darin Gaub, chair of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee, said Saturday that the “clock starts” once they are notified by the secretary of state and the state Republicans.

He said they are reviewing Montana state code and state GOP rules “to ensure we don't assume anything.”

Gaub said any decision will involve Powell and Lewis and Clark counties.

“We do have a couple people in mind and will share those names when we have commitment from them to go through the process,” he said. “Regardless, we will ensure that we recommend candidates that will continue to represent the people of Senate District 40 with the same passion as Senator Gauthier.”

Gauthier, who served 20 years in the Marines, will be on the motorcycle tour with GlobeRiders, run by Helge Pedersen out of Seattle.

Countries on the itinerary include Albania, Austria, Croatia, Germany, Greece, Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia. He said he has to ship his motorcycle from British Columbia in January.

Gauthier, who at one time owned the McDonald's franchises in Helena, has served in the state Legislature since 2017. He won reelection in 2021 and his term ends Jan. 6, 2025, according to Ballotpedia.

In the 2021 session he was a member of the Business, Labor and Economics Affairs committee and the Energy and Telecommunications Committee, and was chair of the Local Government Committee.

During the 2021 session Gauthier advocated studying the possibility of small nuclear reactors in Montana.

Gauthier was able to get Senate Joint Resolution 3 passed in the 2021 legislative session, which notes the closure of coal-fired power plants will result in negative impacts on the Colstrip community and coal-fired boilers could be replaced by a small nuclear reactor that would provide clean, well-paying jobs.

He said it can then use the existing infrastructure to produce and distribute clean, affordable electricity safely and without carbon emissions. A study by an interim committee has been produced and sent on to the Legislature.

Gauthier said his biggest regret on leaving was that he was not able to advance small nuclear modules in Montana even more.

Gauthier said he felt it was time to leave, saying he has had a life of public service by being in the Marines and serving as a state senator. He noted his work on getting funding and legislative support for a new historical society museum and his work on funding for trails.

“I think I accomplished a lot,” he said. “I am going to be sad, but I won’t miss it a whole bunch. I want my life back.”