Social justice groups withdrawing from Helena's SRO committee unless changes are made

Lane equated taking options such as an outright dismantling of the SRO program off the table during discussions amounts to censorship.

"We were told we were wanted on the committee, but we're essentially silenced," Lane said, also referencing MTREP's Executive Director Judith Heilman and Criminal Justice Initiative Lead Courtney Smith's participation in the group. "They want to tokenize us, have us on the committee but gagged."

Harlow-Schalk said in a Wednesday interview that she and city staff intend to work with ACLU of Montana and MTREP to come to some kind of resolution.

"The ACLU team is great," she said. "We look forward to chatting with them."

Harlow-Schalk characterized the initial meeting of the working group as a "get-to-know-you meeting" in which the 27 members introduced themselves and spoke to why they were participating in the group. It was the only one of the two meetings held so far that ACLU of Montana and MTREP representatives attended.

City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin said in an email Wednesday that the city intends to address the concerns.

"The concerns raised by the Montana Racial Equity Project and ACLU of Montana in relation to the scope and composition of the work group are valid and should be considered by the city," O'Loughlin wrote. "I look forward to working with staff to ensure the work group, established to support the city's discussions with the school district on a future MOU that considers best practices including restorative justice and mental health response, are both meaningful and consistent with the commission's directives last summer and earlier this year."

