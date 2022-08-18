Seven Helena City Commission candidates to be interviewed Friday

The Helena City Commission will publicly interview seven candidates Friday for the vacant seat on the governing body.

The commission will interview Troy McGee at 9 a.m., Brianne Harrington at 9:40 a.m., Mark Juedeman at 10:10 a.m., Patty Mastin at 10:40 a.m., Michael McCabe at 11:10 a.m., Andy Shirtliff at 11:40 a.m., and Kim Mangold at 12:10 p.m.

The meeting will be held in Conference Room 326 at the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave. It can be viewed online at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86102419288.

The seven candidates to be interviewed are among the 12 who applied by the 4 p.m. Monday deadline. Each of the existing city commissioners submitted the names of their top five candidates to the city clerk on Wednesday, and those with the most votes are the ones who will be interviewed Friday.

The other applicants were Kent Barnes, James Sutfliffe, Jacob Torgerson, John Benoit and Walter Deege. However, city officials said Benoit dropped out and Deege was disqualified because he does not reside within Helena city limits.

A final round of interviews will be held Aug. 23, where the commission will be seeking further information from selected candidates about their commitment to local issues in the spirit of the Preamble of the Helena City Charter.

The commission plans to appoint a candidate during its Aug. 29 meeting.

The seat vacated by the late City Commissioner Eric Feaver, who at age 77 died of natural causes in June, will be filled by an appointee until Jan. 1, 2024. This position, along with those held by Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan, will be on the ballots in the Nov. 7, 2023, election.