Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona to headline Mansfield Metcalf Dinner in Helena

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, will deliver the keynote address March 4 for the 45th annual Mansfield Metcalf Dinner in Helena, the Montana Democratic Party’s biggest event of the year.

Kelly is a retired U.S. Navy combat pilot, engineer and NASA astronaut.

This year’s celebration will be at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Tickets will be on sale beginning Jan 24 at montanademocrats.org.

Kelly took office in December 2020 after Arizonans elected him to fill out the remainder of the late Sen. John McCain’s term. And in 2022, Arizonans elected him to a full six-year term in the Senate.

Kelly lives in Tucson with his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. They were married in 2007. She has retired from Congress after an assassination attempt nearly killed her on Jan. 8, 2011.

“We are thrilled to host Senator Kelly in Montana. Although it’s a much shorter trip to Helena than to the International Space Station, we are honored he is making the journey,” Montana Democratic Party Executive Director Sheila Hogan said Wednesday in an email.

She said Kelly has dedicated his life to service, protecting Americans, and fighting for working families. "He’ll feel right at home among Montana Democrats.”

Past speakers of the Mansfield Metcalf Dinner have included Joe Biden, who was then a former vice president, in 2018, Sen. Cory Booker in 2017, and DNC Chair Jamie Harrison in 2021.

Kelly is the son of two police officers and attended public schools through the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and U.S. Naval Postgraduate School.

He flew 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm. He has logged more than 5,000 flight hours in more than 50 aircraft and completed over 375 carrier landings. Kelly is the recipient of the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, and multiple Air Medals.

Kelly was selected as an astronaut in 1996 in the same class as his twin brother, Scott. He flew his first of four missions into space in 2001 aboard Space Shuttle Endeavour.

He spent more than 50 days in space and has lived on the International Space Station.