Rally at Montana Capitol calls for 'commonsense' gun law reform

A few dozen people gathered in front of the Montana Capitol Tuesday afternoon to call for "commonsense" gun law reform following a rash of gun violence around the country in the past seven days.
“We just feel we should be able to go to the grocery store without fear of gun violence,” said Helena resident and local Moms Demand Action organizer Beckie Squires. “This current Legislature seems to put guns above people’s lives, but we aren’t going away. We aren’t giving up. We are in it for the long haul.”
Moms Demand Action, the organization behind the impromptu rally, counts about 3 million members among its ranks, and local members of the group said they have long since had enough.
"We want to make people more aware that there are things they can do," Squires said. "We have to let the lawmakers in this country know that it's enough. Enough people have died."
According to organizers, Monday's mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, by a gunman who purchased the assault rifle used to kill 10 people, including a police officer, just days after the state reversed a ban on such firearms prompted Tuesday's rally at the Montana Capitol building.
Squires said she joined the pro-gun reform organization in 2016 after her niece's 9-year-old son was shot and killed by another child who managed to obtain an unsecured firearm.
Helena resident Shannon Thomas is a member of the organization's local chapter as well as an eighth grade teacher at C.R. Anderson Middle School. Thomas said her concern lies with the students.
"We've lost a student in this district to suicide with a gun nearly every year," she said. "I'm tired of this."
Thomas lamented the fact that during the course of her more than 20-year teaching career nothing has changed.
"Columbine happened shortly after I began my career, and I'll end my career with nothing changing," she said. "It's exhausting that we can't come to an agreement on what to do."
Clancy resident Shani Henry heads up the local chapter of Moms Demand Action's Be SMART program, which aims to educate parents about child gun deaths and responsible storage.
Henry said she sees hope in the middle ground.
"We're not anti-gun, we're anti-gun violence," she said. "There's a lot of middle ground where we can come together to create commonsense gun laws."
Henry said she attended Tuesday's modest rally to advocate for mandatory background checks on all gun sales including private sales, a ban on assault rifles and more funding for mental health care.
She also said she opposes Montana House Bill 102 from Rep. Scot Kerns, R-Great Falls, that was recently passed by the Legislature. The bill bars a local government from stopping people who want to carry a concealed firearm in a public building. It also removes the penalty for carrying a concealed weapon in a place where it's prohibited, such as a university campus.