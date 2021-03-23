Rally at Montana Capitol calls for 'commonsense' gun law reform

Helena resident Shannon Thomas is a member of the organization's local chapter as well as an eighth grade teacher at C.R. Anderson Middle School. Thomas said her concern lies with the students.

"We've lost a student in this district to suicide with a gun nearly every year," she said. "I'm tired of this."

Thomas lamented the fact that during the course of her more than 20-year teaching career nothing has changed.

"Columbine happened shortly after I began my career, and I'll end my career with nothing changing," she said. "It's exhausting that we can't come to an agreement on what to do."

Clancy resident Shani Henry heads up the local chapter of Moms Demand Action's Be SMART program, which aims to educate parents about child gun deaths and responsible storage.

Henry said she sees hope in the middle ground.

"We're not anti-gun, we're anti-gun violence," she said. "There's a lot of middle ground where we can come together to create commonsense gun laws."

Henry said she attended Tuesday's modest rally to advocate for mandatory background checks on all gun sales including private sales, a ban on assault rifles and more funding for mental health care.