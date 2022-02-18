Rachel Harlow-Schalk resigns as Helena's city manager

Rachel Harlow-Schalk resigned from her position as Helena's city manager effective Friday, the city announced in a press release.

“Helena is a wonderful community with an excellent team of employees," Harlow-Schalk said in the release. "I wish nothing but the best for its future."

In an email to city employees, Mayor Wilmot Collins said City Attorney Thomas Jodoin will serve as acting city manager effective immediately. However, the city announced last week that Jodoin is resigning from the city Feb. 25 to become deputy director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns.

"We'll be working on trying to find an interim manager and that will start immediately," City Commissioner Sean Logan said in an interview Friday. "I look forward to finding the person who is that long-term, stable person to help guide Helena."

Friday's press release did not say why Harlow-Schalk is leaving, and she did not answer a call to her cellphone Friday afternoon.

Logan said Harlow-Schalk did not offer him a specific reason for her resignation but said "it seemed like she was just seeking another direction."

"I really enjoyed working with Rachel and will miss her," Logan said. "I was kind of surprised I guess, but that's about the extent to which I'll comment."

When asked if the commission and city manager were having disagreements, Logan said: "I guess with any of the managers that I've experienced, there's always discussion and diverging views, but I wouldn't attribute it to that."

Harlow-Schalk's employment contract with the city started on Oct. 19, 2020 and was set to end on Dec. 31 of this year. Her annual salary was $154,000.

Harlow-Schalk was hired to replace former city manager Ana Cortez, after the city bought out her contract in February 2020. Melinda Reed worked as interim city manager for several months in 2020 before being elected to the Helena City Commission in 2021.

Harlow-Schalk received mostly positive marks during her one-year evaluation in November, which she elected to hold in a public setting.

At that time, members of the city’s governing body praised the city manager for her ability to bring city employees together as a team. But they also noted a recent misunderstanding between the developers of the former Capital Hill Mall site and city staff regarding two roadways within the development.

In Friday's press release, the mayor and city commissioners praised Harlow-Schalk for her contributions to the community.

“Rachel joined the City during challenging times,” Collins said. “She repaired strained relationships with the Commission, City staff, and community partners. I wish her well in the next phase of her career.”

This story will be updated.

Independent Record editor Jesse Chaney contributed to this story.

