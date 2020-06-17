Public voices opposition to Helena Valley zoning regulations

One of the men, Jason Merkel, said that is one of many instances in which the blanket regulations do not apply.

"When you look at Hauser ... that shoreline hasn't changed in 109 years," Merkel said. "It seems like you got a hold of a tool and tried to apply it to every situation."

The comment underscores the concern that blanket regulations cannot apply to geography as vast and varied as Helena Valley and surrounding areas.

A 2015 revision to the area's growth plan predicted an increase in population of 10,000 between then and 2035 and called for the construction of 4,000 new housing units.

Montana Association of Realtors Government Affairs Committee Chairman William Gowen said the proposed regulations are "so restrictive that Helena Valley will not be able to build the housing it needs."

Valley resident Steve Netschert, who described himself as a "large parcel owner," said he is troubled by the proposal's requirements for land owners to seek variances and conditional use permits in order to use land for purposes other than agricultural, such as recreation opportunities and equestrian events.