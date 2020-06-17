Public voices opposition to Helena Valley zoning regulations

Helena and Lewis and Clark County's consolidated planning board delayed voting on whether or not to recommend proposed Helena Valley zoning regulations after not one person voiced support in more than four hours of public comment during the advisory board's Monday meeting.
The meeting was held Monday evening in the Helena Civic Center to afford the approximately 50 in-person attendees space for social distancing. The meeting was simultaneously conducted over an online video conferencing platform. The board's recommendation of whether or not to support or make changes to proposed zoning regulations will go to the Lewis and Clark County Commission, which will make the final determination.
The volunteer board had the Civic Center reserved for Thursday night as well in case the meeting needed to be continued, but with the deluge of criticism leveled at the proposed zoning regulations, the body felt a 48-hour turnaround was unlikely.
"One of the things that we've heard time and again this evening is that this process is too rushed, and I have been feeling that way," said board member Ann Schwend. "We didn't really hear a lot of great support, and I think we have a number of issues we need to address."
Board member Lois Steinbeck said she had about a dozen questions she would like staff to address before deciding on a recommendation.
The board eventually voted to schedule a working session to discuss potential amendments for June 25.
"I don't think I can be ready with significant changes to this document in one meeting," Steinbeck said.
The board heard 27 comments from the public over the course of four hours, none of which was supportive of the proposed zoning regulations.
Concerns varied from skyrocketing home prices and lot size restrictions to required conservation easements and waterfront setbacks.
Despite numerous criticism over minimum lot sizes meant to control the density of future development during a February hearing on the topic, the 10-acre minimum remained in the proposal.
The measure continued to draw the ire of affected land owners.
As housing costs within Lewis and Clark County continue to rise, some said 10-acre parcels would quickly become financially out of reach for many.
Others argued that such restrictions would hamper their ability to make money when the time came to sell.
At least two owners of lakefront property on the shore of Hauser Lake expressed concern with water setbacks that would require development on such parcels to occur at least 100 feet behind the water line.
One of the men, Jason Merkel, said that is one of many instances in which the blanket regulations do not apply.
"When you look at Hauser ... that shoreline hasn't changed in 109 years," Merkel said. "It seems like you got a hold of a tool and tried to apply it to every situation."
The comment underscores the concern that blanket regulations cannot apply to geography as vast and varied as Helena Valley and surrounding areas.
A 2015 revision to the area's growth plan predicted an increase in population of 10,000 between then and 2035 and called for the construction of 4,000 new housing units.
Montana Association of Realtors Government Affairs Committee Chairman William Gowen said the proposed regulations are "so restrictive that Helena Valley will not be able to build the housing it needs."
Valley resident Steve Netschert, who described himself as a "large parcel owner," said he is troubled by the proposal's requirements for land owners to seek variances and conditional use permits in order to use land for purposes other than agricultural, such as recreation opportunities and equestrian events.
"Would I have to go to the governing body every time, bend the knee and ask for their permission to use my property?" Netschert asked rhetorically. "That's not something I want to do."
The draft of proposed Helena Valley zoning regulations as revised in April, an interactive map and additional materials are available on the county community development and planning department's webpage at https://www.lccountymt.gov/cdp.html.
An updated meeting schedule pertaining to the matter will also be found there as it is determined.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!