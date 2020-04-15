Public survey to help guide Helena city manager search

The Helena City Commission recently hammered out the details of the process that will be used to hire a long-term city manager and hopes to conduct interviews for the position by early August.
The position was previously held by Ana Cortez, who was placed on administrative leave Jan. 17 and did not return to work before resigning Feb. 6. The city's contract with Interim City Manager Melinda Reed runs from March 10 to Nov. 30, or until the long-term city manager starts work.
The city has hired The Novak Consulting Group, a Cincinnati-based firm, to conduct the candidate search.
Much of the city commission's discussion during a meeting last week centered on the language used in the recruitment brochure and the level of public involvement the city wants in the hiring process.
The city sent out a community survey through its website Tuesday as a way of soliciting input from residents.
"It ensures that your ideal candidate profile and who you're looking for matches the desire of the community," said Jennifer Reichelt of The Novak Consulting Group. "There might be issues that residents raise that weren't on your radar. So, it's just a way to get a good feel for how the community feels about this process."
The survey will be open for the community to voice its opinions through April 27. It can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HelenaCityManagerSurvey or through the city’s website at www.helenamt.gov.
City staff also intends to host community focus groups via video conferencing Friday at 9 a.m. and April 22 at 5 p.m. More information on the focus groups can be found on the city's website.
A news release sent out Tuesday said findings from the survey and focus groups will be shared with the city commission and provided to finalists as well as used to help frame screening and interview questions.
The city commission plans to conduct panel discussions with the top candidates. One panel will include city leadership and commissioners.
City Commissioner Emily Dean said during the meeting she has heard from many people who want this to be a "community-owned process and a decision that is also community owned."
Dean said she would like to explore the possibility of conducting a "stakeholder panel" with the candidates.
"I do think there is a number of stakeholders within the community who have (their fingers on) the pulse on the different constituencies that we all represent," she said. "I would like to have an opportunity for them to also ask questions ... so that participation is there in a meaningful way."
That has since been incorporated into the city's hiring process.
If city staff or the community are included in the process, Reichelt told the commissioners, it is important to clarify that "they're helping inform your decision ... but it's not the stakeholder panel's decision."
According to the news release, the vacancy will be posted May 11 and the first review of applications is set for June 22. The city commission will meet again mid-July for a second review of candidates. Interviews are slated to occur in August.
"We want to make sure there is time for the commission to really hone in and get to know the candidates as well," Reichelt said.
During last week's meeting, the city commission agreed that the minimum requirements should include a bachelor's degree and seven years of "progressively responsible" experience in municipal government with at least five years in a local government executive leadership role.
The city commissioners also agreed that highly qualified individuals with relevant experience outside of the public sector should also be given consideration.
"We'll let somebody, you know, from state employment or from the private sector or from a larger nonprofit in that (the language of the recruitment brochure) would otherwise keep out," City Commissioner Andres Haladay told Reichelt during the meeting.
The starting salary for the position was listed at $125,000 to $150,000, which matches the range offered during the 2018 search for a city manager.
Reichelt suggested the maximum starting salary be upped to $165,000 to "broaden our pool. It doesn't mean you have to hire at ($165,000), but it does give you flexibility as you are negotiating with candidates."
The city commission is expected to release the names of only the top four to six candidates.
