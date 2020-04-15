Public survey to help guide Helena city manager search

City staff also intends to host community focus groups via video conferencing Friday at 9 a.m. and April 22 at 5 p.m. More information on the focus groups can be found on the city's website.

A news release sent out Tuesday said findings from the survey and focus groups will be shared with the city commission and provided to finalists as well as used to help frame screening and interview questions.

The city commission plans to conduct panel discussions with the top candidates. One panel will include city leadership and commissioners.

City Commissioner Emily Dean said during the meeting she has heard from many people who want this to be a "community-owned process and a decision that is also community owned."

Dean said she would like to explore the possibility of conducting a "stakeholder panel" with the candidates.

"I do think there is a number of stakeholders within the community who have (their fingers on) the pulse on the different constituencies that we all represent," she said. "I would like to have an opportunity for them to also ask questions ... so that participation is there in a meaningful way."

That has since been incorporated into the city's hiring process.