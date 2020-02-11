Public input sought on state climate plan

Other proposals include exploring ways to replace pre-1976 mobile homes, which are some of the least efficient housing options; tax holidays or property tax breaks to encourage renewable energy development; and incentives for low- and zero-emissions vehicles.

The draft also examines how to reduce emissions from the natural resources sector by improving carbon sequestration.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The draft report is organized into three sections, including the one dealing with greenhouse gas emissions. The other two are a bit more nebulous and deal with gathering information and distributing it to aid communities in preparing for the coming effects from climate change, and another on innovative opportunities to respond to climate change and address the needs of workers and communities as they cope with a warming climate.

“We recognize there's a set of recommendations from the greenhouse gas committee that are somewhat more defined than they are in other areas,” said Patrick Holmes, natural resource policy adviser and committee member. “Part of that reflects the math problems we assigned to the greenhouse gas committee. The other areas are a bit newer to the state.”