Around 50 people stood outside the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse Monday to cheer 16 young plaintiffs as they headed into this nation’s first-ever constitutional climate case, Held v. State of Montana, to go to court.

The plaintiffs say Montana has a constitutional obligation to protect residents from climate change.

Montana’s Constitutional requirement that government “maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment.”

About two dozen members of the media from around the country were lined up in front of the Helena courthouse before it opened at 8 a.m. This made for a long security line at the main entrance.

The New York Times, The Guardian, Getty, Nickelodeon News and more were alongside local coverage for the trial in Judge Kathy Seeley’s courtroom.

Overflowing viewing of the trial was set up at The Myrna across the street and the Holter Museum.

People can watch the trial live at https://fishercourtreporting.zoom.us/j/89337437466#success

This story will be updated. Staff Photographer Thom Bridge contributed to this story.