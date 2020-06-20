Petitions to recall mayor, two city commissioners circulating Helena

Dean called the outcome of the vote "predetermined."

Logan said the interim city manager selection process was "not transparent governance."

"I cannot support this not because of the individual, but because of the process," Logan said during the March 9 meeting.

Holland said the freshmen commissioners' comments concerned her greatly.

"How can I be involved in the process if our elected officials aren't involved in the process?," she said in an interview Saturday. "If they can do that, what else are they deciding? How much other stuff doesn't get talked about in the open?"

Both Anderson and Holland said they paid little attention to local government until both attended a November "listening session" city staff held with regard to consolidation of citizen advisory boards. They began following city government more closely after that meeting and did not like what they saw. About six months later, Holland launched the first recall petition in Helena's recent memory.

Holland said she has no legal representation and has received no outside assistance other than staff at the county elections office, where such petitions are submitted.