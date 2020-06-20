Petitions to recall mayor, two city commissioners circulating Helena

Three petitions are circulating Helena to prompt a recall vote of the mayor and two city commissioners.
The citizen-lead initiative called Helena Recall 2020 claims Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioners Andres Haladay and Heather O'Loughlin violated Montana's open meeting laws and sections of the Montana Constitution pertaining to the public's right to know and right to participate.
The allegations stem from the city commission's March 9 decision to hire former Friendship Center Executive Director Melinda Reed as interim city manager.
"(A)n employment offer was made to the Interim City Manager candidate without any public input, and without the input of at least two of the City's Commissioners prior to City Commission's final decision...," wrote petitioner Sandra Holland in the notarized sworn statements required to accompany a recall petition.
The three officials provided comment Saturday morning via separate emails.
"All members of the Commission were involved in giving recommendations and providing feedback on the appointment of a temporary, interim city manager," O'Loughlin wrote. "We received public comment in advance of the meeting, as well as, on the night of the vote."
Haladay also contests that public comment was heard and commission discussion did occur.
"I heard thoughts, recommendations and input from every member of the Commission regarding the appointment of an Interim City Manager," he wrote. "I also recall the Commission receiving significant public comment both before and on the night of the appointment."
Collins echoed the commissioners' statements.
"What I will tell you is that every member of the commission participated, and deliberated in the process of hiring the interim City Manager," Collins wrote. "We received quite a bit of public comments. It saddens me to see our community going through this."
O'Loughlin added praise for the job Reed has done during an exceptionally challenging time.
"Manager Reed’s leadership in the midst of a public health pandemic has been critical to ensure city operations continue while the Commission takes on the lengthy and important process of hiring a permanent city manager," she wrote.
Helena Recall 2020, which has its own Facebook page liked by about 30 people as of Saturday afternoon, hosted a booth at the Helena Farmers' Market Saturday and collected about a dozen signatures before 11 a.m. The group has 90 days from June 12, the day the petition form was approved by the county elections office, to collect signatures from 20 percent of voters registered within the city of Helena during the last general election, which is about 4,300.
If successful, the recall vote will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Helena resident DeAnna Anderson, a volunteer, staffed the booth and answered questions of curious market-goers.
"We have a serious lack of transparency in our local government," Anderson said. "It was just all of a sudden (Reed) was there. The decision to offer her the job was predetermined."
The group argues that copies of Reed's contract and resume were not provided to the public, nor was the public afforded the opportunity to observe deliberations prior to the night of the final vote.
According to Holland's sworn statement, "no questions asked by any citizen were answered in any venue."
The city commission has long held a policy of not answering questions posed by citizens during public comment periods at its meetings in an effort to expedite proceedings. Typically city staff will respond to public commenters' questions at a later date.
The vote to hire Reed was split 3-2 with City Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan as the dissenting votes.
Both Dean and Logan said during the meeting their no votes pertained solely to the process, not Reed's qualifications. Reed's contract offer was brought forward, they said, without debate or discussion about other potentially qualified candidates.
Dean called the outcome of the vote "predetermined."
Logan said the interim city manager selection process was "not transparent governance."
"I cannot support this not because of the individual, but because of the process," Logan said during the March 9 meeting.
Holland said the freshmen commissioners' comments concerned her greatly.
"How can I be involved in the process if our elected officials aren't involved in the process?," she said in an interview Saturday. "If they can do that, what else are they deciding? How much other stuff doesn't get talked about in the open?"
Both Anderson and Holland said they paid little attention to local government until both attended a November "listening session" city staff held with regard to consolidation of citizen advisory boards. They began following city government more closely after that meeting and did not like what they saw. About six months later, Holland launched the first recall petition in Helena's recent memory.
Holland said she has no legal representation and has received no outside assistance other than staff at the county elections office, where such petitions are submitted.
"It's just me," she said. "This is a process any citizen can take, and we shouldn't be afraid to do that."
According to Montana code annotated, the "legal sufficiency of allegations in a recall petition" is to be decided by the district court, in this case, Montana's First Judicial District Court.
The city's contract with Reed runs from March 10 to Nov. 30 or until the permanent city manager's start date, whichever is sooner.
