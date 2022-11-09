Payne, Downs, incumbents win county races, according to unofficial results

Candace Payne won over Curt Dallas in the Lewis and Clark County Commission race, and county attorney candidate Kevin Downs defeated opponent Dan Guzynski, according to unofficial results released Wednesday evening.

Only provisional ballots have yet to be counted, and the results are unofficial until they are canvassed. The state election calendar says the canvass must be complete by Nov. 22.

Voter turnout for Lewis and Clark County was 63.3%, as 32,904 votes were cast out of 51,951 registered voters, according to the Montana Secretary of State's website.

The turnout was 57.9% statewide, as 444,124 ballots were cast by 762,933 registered voters.

The Montana Secretary of State's Office reported that Payne had 16,231 votes (54%) and Dallas had 13,691 (46%), with 33 of 33 precincts reporting. They are running for a seat being vacated by Jim McCormick. The term is six years.

Payne was a partner at a local law firm for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2018. She has also worked as a lobbyist in the Montana Legislature. Dallas has been a state government employee the past 25 years.

In the county attorney race, Downs had 15,372 votes, or 51%, and Guzynski had 14,536 votes, for 48%. Longtime County Attorney Leo Gallagher did not seek reelection.

Downs has spent the last two years as a deputy county attorney for the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office. Guzynski is chief of the Prosecution Services Bureau for the state Department of Justice.

In the race for Lewis and Clark County treasurer, clerk and recorder, incumbent Amy Reeves won with 22,866 votes, or 77%, compared to challenger Bettijo Starr, who had 6,864 votes, or 23%.

Reeves was appointed to the post by the county commissioners in 2020, when her predecessor retired.

In the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner race, Sheriff Leo Dutton won reelection over challenger John “Doc” Holiday with 27,496 votes, or 87% of the ballots counted.

Holiday garnered 4,171 votes, or 13%, according to unofficial results.

In the Lewis and Clark County justice of the peace race, incumbent Michael Swingley won over challenger Shawn White Wolf, according to Wednesday's results, to serve his fourth term.

Swingley had 21,900 votes, or 73%, with 33 of 33 precincts fully reporting. White Wolf had 7,821 votes or 26%.

Incumbent Lewis and Clark County Superintendent of Schools Katrina Chaney ran unopposed and had 24,601 votes.

Lewis and Clark County election results are posted at https://bit.ly/3A2wWjr.