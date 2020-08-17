Online forum will focus on reducing Helena's waste footprint

The Helena Citizens Conservation Board will host an online forum called “Community Conversation about Reducing Helena's Waste Footprint” from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Organizers hope the event will be the first of many community conversations on this topic, focused on the principles of "The 4 Rs": Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.
The forum will address what is currently being done in Helena and around the state to reduce waste. Community members will have a chance to comment on how best to expand Helena's current efforts.
The forum will begin with presentations from four speakers who are actively pursuing waste reduction in their communities:
- Chase Jones, energy conservation and climate action coordinator, city of Missoula
- Katie Deuel, executive director, Home ReSource, Missoula (a community sustainability center)
- John Hilton, owner, Helena Recycling (providing curbside recycling in Helena)
- Ryan Green, co-owner, Happy Trash Can (curbside composting and organics recycling in the Gallatin Valley)
To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95530765316 or call 1-669-900-6833 (webinar ID 95530765316#).
For further information, contact Ann Brodsky, co-chair of the Waste Subcommittee of the CCB, at abrodsky@mt.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!