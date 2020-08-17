Online forum will focus on reducing Helena's waste footprint

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena Citizens Conservation Board will host an online forum called “Community Conversation about Reducing Helena's Waste Footprint” from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Organizers hope the event will be the first of many community conversations on this topic, focused on the principles of "The 4 Rs": Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

The forum will address what is currently being done in Helena and around the state to reduce waste. Community members will have a chance to comment on how best to expand Helena's current efforts.

The forum will begin with presentations from four speakers who are actively pursuing waste reduction in their communities:

Chase Jones, energy conservation and climate action coordinator, city of Missoula

Katie Deuel, executive director, Home ReSource, Missoula (a community sustainability center)

John Hilton, owner, Helena Recycling (providing curbside recycling in Helena)

Ryan Green, co-owner, Happy Trash Can (curbside composting and organics recycling in the Gallatin Valley)

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95530765316 or call 1-669-900-6833 (webinar ID 95530765316#).

For further information, contact Ann Brodsky, co-chair of the Waste Subcommittee of the CCB, at abrodsky@mt.net.

