Newly elected Lewis and Clark County officials sworn in

Lewis and Clark County's newly elected officials were sworn into office Thursday morning during the county commission's final meeting of 2022.

Incoming County Commissioner Candace Payne took her oath of office, administered by outgoing Commissioner and current Chairman Jim McCormick, in the Commission Chambers on the third floor of the City-County Building.

Eight members of Payne's family joined her in front of the more than 50 meeting attendees for the ceremony.

McCormick wished Payne the best of luck in her new role.

The incoming commissioner said in an interview that it was an honor to have McCormick perform the ceremony.

"I really admire Jim's ability to get people to work together to come to a consensus," she said, also noting his commitment to the most vulnerable populations.

"I ran with the intention of continuing in that direction," she said.

Lewis and Clark County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder Amy Reeves, Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton, Attorney and Public Administrator Kevin Downs and Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley were also sworn in Thursday.

The meeting concluded with a proclamation declaring Dec. 29, 2022, as "Jim McCormick Day" and some farewells from colleagues.

"He has concern for people who have needs. He is conscientious. He thoroughly studies all the issues. He is willing to listen to all opinions. He respects people and their right to disagree," County Commissioner Tom Rolfe said.

Helena City Commissioner Sean Logan said he first crossed paths with McCormick as a union president meeting with the Helena Citizens' Council, a volunteer board on which McCormick served two terms as chairman.

"You have been a marvelous example to all us elected officials on how to conduct yourself as an elected representative, and we, of course, live in a time when it's maybe not the norm to do that," Logan said.

Logan applauded McCormick's willingness to square his opinions with those of others.

"You conducted yourself in such a way that you were heard, they were heard, and I gotta tell you, I wish more outside of Lewis and Clark County could have seen that because more could have learned from that," Logan said.

McCormick, who needed a moment to compose himself before his speech, said he owes his years of public service to the support of his family.

The tearful commissioner, never one to shy away from his Christian faith, shared a prayer his father often said and one that McCormick said he uttered every day as a county commissioner.

"Lord, make me an instrument of your peace," McCormick said. "We're all called to served each other, to do the best we can for the greatest good for the greatest number of people. It's not about politics. It's not about loyalty to party. It's about doing the best we can for each other."

He said serving alongside county staff for the good of the people "has been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life, and for that, I thank you."