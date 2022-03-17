MT Republicans try again for special session to investigate elections

Montana’s lawmakers will be polled over the next month on whether they want a special session to appoint and fund a committee to investigate the state’s election security. That comes after a group of Republican legislators submitted the request to Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen this week.

Jacobsen spokesperson Richie Melby confirmed Thursday afternoon that the office had received a revised request earlier in the day from a group of lawmakers that “satisfies the legal requirements” for sending out a poll.

A previous version failed to specify a date for a special session to begin, one of the requirements for such a request. One of the 10 signatories to the request, Rep. John Fuller, R-Kalispell, said Thursday the revised version only changed that part of the request, asking for a special session to start May 2.

The proposed special committee has been pushed by many GOP lawmakers since last September. It would be partisan, consisting of six Republicans and three Democrats, according to the original letter. It would be appointed by Republican leaders and confirmed by votes in the House and Senate, and would “have the power of subpoena and taking testimony under oath.”

“The conditions warranting the call are the continuing and widespread belief, among a significant majority of Montana voters, that sufficient irregularities in election security create serious doubt as to the integrity of elections in our state,” the letter reads.

Such a request for a Legislature-wide poll for a special session requires at least 10 lawmakers to sign on. Among those who signed the letter are several who have traveled the state to spread unsubstantiated theories that the 2020 elections were marred by fraud. Many of those allegations have been debunked by experts and court proceedings in the nearly year-and-a-half since former President Donald Trump began claiming the presidential election was stolen from him.

To date no evidence has emerged of any coordinated attempts to commit election fraud in the 2020 election.

Jacobsen’s office has five business days to send letters to the state’s 150 legislators asking if they want a special session, and lawmakers will have 30 days to respond. Non-responses are counted as “no” votes. A simple majority — at least 76 “yes” votes — is needed to call lawmakers back to Helena.

While Republicans dominate the Montana Legislature by a nearly 2-to-1 majority, a similar effort failed to garner sufficient support just a month ago.

Republican leaders said they had sufficient numbers to call a special session last month to correct the state’s unconstitutional Public Service Commission Districts during what they hoped would be a single-issue special session. But those negotiations fell apart as a group of lawmakers insisted that the special election committee also be tacked onto the effort.

Only 52 Republicans signed onto the prior attempt to hitch election security to the PSC district issue, according to Rep. Derek Skees, a Kalispell Republican who spearheaded that effort and also signed onto this week’s special-session request.

Many who didn’t sign onto the election investigation committee last time around also cited the cost of doing so. Skees previously asked GOP leadership for $250,000 to fund the committee — a sum that drew critical questions from the two top Republican lawmakers, who noted that is five times the typical cost of such committees.

Fuller said he thinks an investigatory committee would conclude that Montana’s elections “are in pretty good shape,” but said $250,000 would be justified if it puts the issue to rest.

“With all the national rhetoric out there, to have a definitive legalistic document saying our elections are secure, safe and accountable, would that not be valuable?” he said in an interview Tuesday.

In addition, the Legislative Services Division has pegged the cost of a special session at $108,000 for the first day, plus $56,000 for any additional days needed.

Republicans likely won’t get any help reaching the 76-vote threshold from Democrats, who have opposed the GOP’s previous efforts to investigate election fraud allegations. House Minority Leader Kim Abbott on Thursday reiterated her caucus’s stance that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Republicans hold 98 legislative seats combined in the House and Senate.

“This is absolutely a waste of time and money, but what’s worse is it’s an attempt to undercut a system that works, that we need to choose our leadership in the state,” she said.

And a number of Republican lawmakers also said they were concerned that any special session could deteriorate into a lengthier ordeal if factions of lawmakers pushed to expand the subjects to address in the session. Special sessions must be called based on specific subjects to address, but once lawmakers are back, anyone can make a motion to expand into other topics.

Some Republicans said previously that could amount to no more than fodder for attack ads in primary challenges if lawmakers don’t vote right.

The other Republican lawmakers who signed the letter are: Sen. Theresa Manzella of Hamilton; Rep. Bob Phalen of Lindsay; Rep. Jerry Schillinger of Circle; Rep. Steven Galloway of Great Falls; Rep. Paul Fielder of Thompson Falls; Rep. Fiona Nave of Columbus; Rep. Brad Tschida of Missoula; and Rep. Jane Gillette of Bozeman.

