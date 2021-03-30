MHP relocation inches forward as Helena lawmaker objects

A proposal to move the Montana Highway Patrol headquarters from Helena to Boulder inched forward Tuesday as a legislative panel passed a bill that would have the Department of Public Health and Human Services turn over the campus of the Montana Developmental Center to the Department of Justice.

But House Bill 686, introduced by Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, did meet some resistance from Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, who said there were people in her district who opposed moving the headquarters out of town.

Caferro told fellow members of the House Appropriations Committee she would not vote for the bill because it specifically talks about transferring MHP headquarters.

“In my district, that doesn’t work,” she said, adding the headquarters “is in Helena and that is where it should remain.”

The bill now moves on to the House floor.

Caferro said she has received emails from current Montana Highway Patrol employees who have families here.

“And it just doesn’t work to drive 30 miles and 30 miles home every night,” she said, adding employees would have to attend many state government meetings in Helena.