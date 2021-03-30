MHP relocation inches forward as Helena lawmaker objects

A proposal to move the Montana Highway Patrol headquarters from Helena to Boulder inched forward Tuesday as a legislative panel passed a bill that would have the Department of Public Health and Human Services turn over the campus of the Montana Developmental Center to the Department of Justice.
But House Bill 686, introduced by Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, did meet some resistance from Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, who said there were people in her district who opposed moving the headquarters out of town.
Caferro told fellow members of the House Appropriations Committee she would not vote for the bill because it specifically talks about transferring MHP headquarters.
“In my district, that doesn’t work,” she said, adding the headquarters “is in Helena and that is where it should remain.”
The bill now moves on to the House floor.
Caferro said she has received emails from current Montana Highway Patrol employees who have families here.
“And it just doesn’t work to drive 30 miles and 30 miles home every night,” she said, adding employees would have to attend many state government meetings in Helena.
The bill, which passed out of committee, 20-4, would transfer the Boulder campus from the DPHHS to MHP, which hopes to relocate there by June, when the lease expires at its 2550 Prospect Ave. facility.
There would be about 25 employees involved in the first phase of moving.
Regier said HB 686 would transfer the Boulder campus, except for the 12-bed Intensive Behavior Center, to the MHP.
And he noted it would save the state money as there is now $1 million being spent for 8.3 full-time employees on the campus.
Regier said the Department of Justice seemed “very excited to take over the vacant part and we are excited not to pay $1 million a year in maintenance on a vacant campus.”
He said HB 686 also appropriates $500,000 a year for campus maintenance.
“That was a good trade,” Regier said.
The MHP facility in Helena is about 7,583 square feet. The administration building of the Boulder campus, where the MHP would first occupy, is 30,000.
Sgt. Jay Nelson of the MHP said the building needed some minor sprucing up, such as increasing security at the entrance, but nothing extravagant.
“The opportunities are endless,” he said.
Nelson notes the Boulder campus puts the MHP closer to Interstate 90, a major traffic route in the state.
He said Helena employees will be able to move with their jobs.
“Change is always difficult, no matter where you are at,” he said, adding it was a “personal choice” whether they would want to commute.
The town of Boulder lost about 250 jobs when the 48-acre Montana Developmental Center campus shut down a few years ago.
MDC was Montana's only residential facility for people with developmental disabilities that provided 24-hour care for those with the most severe behaviors or severe self-help deficits.
The 2015 state Legislature passed, and then-Gov. Steve Bullock signed, Senate Bill 411, sponsored by Caferro, which closed MDC and moved its 52 residents to community-based settings by 2019.
Proponents say years of assault and neglect left the state with no other option than to close MDC. Boulder residents say the legislation was rushed through. They did not deny problems existed, but they also said problems occur at other facilities and are marked as isolated incidents.
The Intensive Behavior Center, a 12-bed intensive, short-term treatment facility for people with intellectual disabilities, has remained on the Boulder campus.
A tour of the administration building Tuesday showcased rooms that are well-lit and larger than the rooms at the Helena headquarters. There are three men’s and women’s restrooms in the building as opposed to one in Helena.
There is plenty of room for storage, an area where vehicles can be serviced. There are large refrigerated facilities and a full-scale kitchen that can service a cafeteria.
Nelson said the first phase would be to move MHP top administration to Boulder, plus the records and fiscal departments, training staff and supply section.
Drew Dawson, president of the Boulder City Council, said bringing the 25 jobs to Boulder would help a lot.
“We’ve been struggling to find a use for the campus,” he said.
Several years ago, the town set up the Boulder Transition Advisory Committee, a citizens’ panel, to come with new uses for the campus. Ideas included health care for people who are aging, occupational therapy/physical therapy training, vocational tech training and education, businesses that hire people with developmental disabilities and day-work facilities for low-risk inmates with the Department of Corrections.
Nelson said the campus could serve as an area for advanced training for MHP troopers that could put everyone in one space. There are also six homes on campus that could house 52 cadets, officials said.
Nelson said there would likely be many more people coming to the campus throughout the day.
Tyler Deeds, maintenance manager of the campus, said he was happy to see the campus being used.