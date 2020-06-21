Members of Helena's citizen advisory boards express frustration over emergency prohibition on meetings

The Helena City Commission directed staff to develop a plan for resuming citizen advisory board meetings during its Wednesday administrative meeting.
The city prohibited its citizen advisory boards from meeting as part of Mayor Wilmot Collins' COVID-19 state of local disaster emergency declaration approved as a resolution March 16 and extended indefinitely a week later.
"Meetings of the advisory boards that perform valuable advisory functions but are not legally required to act before final city action are cancelled until further notice," the resolution states.
The only boards legally required to meet were the Americans with Disabilities Act committee to consider a complaint against the city; the board of adjustment to consider zoning variances; the zoning commission to consider a zone change; planning board to consider a subdivision application; the urban redevelopment district advisory board to consider an application to use tax incremental financing funds; and the Helena Citizens' Council to make a recommendation on the city's fiscal year 2021 budget.
Boards prohibited from meeting at all include the Helena Public Art Committee, golf advisory board, Helena Open Lands Advisory Committee, civic center steering committee and citizen conservation board.
The boards are also prohibited from meeting via electronic video conference platforms such as Zoom.
"Outside of the budget meeting, we haven't met since February," said Helena Citizens' Council Chairman Dylan Klapmeier, adding that there is a myriad of issues before the city commission his organization would like to discuss and make recommendations on such as the hiring of a new city manager.
"It's frustrating," Klapmeier said. "With everything going on, I do think it's important to engage the public."
Chairwoman of the Helena Public Arts Committee Susan Steffens expressed similar frustration, though admitted the work of her committee was less essential than others'.
"I think it's a policy that was instituted during a challenge never faced before, but it needs to be amended," Steffens said.
She said aside from an April 3 email sent to the advisory boards from interim City Manager Melinda Reed reiterating the prohibition and non-committal responses to numerous requests for more information, city staff and leadership have not been communicative.
"I haven't heard anything about a timeline or anything like that," Steffens said. "It would be nice to have some kind of indication as to when these meetings can resume."
The HPAC would be selecting submissions for its electrical box art project and planning its initiative to restore one or more of the "ghost signs" around town if it were permitted to meet.
Klapmeier said he is also frustrated with a lack of transparency in the process.
"The rest of the state has a plan for opening up, but I haven't seen anything from the city," he said. "I'm not getting answers. The city has to have a plan for engaging these boards."
City spokeswoman Amanda Opitz said the main concern with resuming citizen advisory boards meetings was the potential strain supervising such meetings would place on city staff, an argument that echoed a previous attempt by city leadership to consolidate such boards in late 2019.
Opitz also said the city is unable to allow the advisory boards to meet via Zoom, the electronic video conference platform used by the city commission to conduct public meetings, because the city only has five professional Zoom accounts and coordinating all of the advisory boards would amount to a scheduling nightmare.
"The free version of the platform (Zoom) only allows for meetings to last 40 min. or less," Opitz said in an email. "Thus, a staff member would need to be assigned to every board meeting to 'host' and make sure that the meetings are conducted with proper time for public comment. With limited Zoom licenses for the City and County ... and several board meetings each week, this means transitioning to the Zoom platform does require a fair amount of staff time."
However, Klapmeier contends the HCC has a city staffer dedicated to facilitating HCC meetings and taking the minutes.
"We're not putting a strain on city resources," he said.
In an email sent to the mayor and city commissioners following Wednesday's administrative meeting, Klapmeier informed the governing body that the HCC intends to resume its meetings this month despite the city's prohibition.
"I have to say, the City has severely mismanaged this Emergency Order in general but in particular with communication and transparency to the public in decision making," he said in the email. "The HCC will still meet next week without using City resources."
HCC has posted an agenda for its June 24 meeting that includes at least two action items.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!