Members of Helena's citizen advisory boards express frustration over emergency prohibition on meetings

"Outside of the budget meeting, we haven't met since February," said Helena Citizens' Council Chairman Dylan Klapmeier, adding that there is a myriad of issues before the city commission his organization would like to discuss and make recommendations on such as the hiring of a new city manager.

"It's frustrating," Klapmeier said. "With everything going on, I do think it's important to engage the public."

Chairwoman of the Helena Public Arts Committee Susan Steffens expressed similar frustration, though admitted the work of her committee was less essential than others'.

"I think it's a policy that was instituted during a challenge never faced before, but it needs to be amended," Steffens said.

She said aside from an April 3 email sent to the advisory boards from interim City Manager Melinda Reed reiterating the prohibition and non-committal responses to numerous requests for more information, city staff and leadership have not been communicative.

"I haven't heard anything about a timeline or anything like that," Steffens said. "It would be nice to have some kind of indication as to when these meetings can resume."