Mayor and city commission candidate surveys

The lack of affordable housing across income levels is holding Helena back from being a great place to live as well as work. Private and public employers struggle to secure employees because of our acute housing shortage. New residents struggle to find homes they want and can afford. Not developing affordable properties in town pushes current and would-be residents out into random development across the valley. Fortunately, we can yet infill Helena with smart design and city incentives. Our current commission has created the Helena Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help folks of low and moderate incomes secure affordable housing. And we may soon have the opportunity to adopt a voter approved marijuana excise tax to help fund our affordable housing efforts and address our homeless resident issues.

But Helenans should not count only on our city budget to fund everything that must be done. We must consider available options and opportunities. There is so much more open space to secure and develop and it is not all in the hills. We have done this before. Centennial Park was once an embarrassing, ugly, weed infested, trashed-out scrape of earth in the middle of town. It is now a gathering place for folks of all ages to walk, bike, and play sports. We can do it again. For example, the Centennial Trail is a developing interurban flat trail that could someday provide easy walking, running, and biking from Ten Mile Park through town to East Helena and conceivably all the way to Montana City up the new Greenway the Prickly Pear Land Trust is building. This would be amazing! But as pedestrian and bicycle traffic grows on this trail, we must build safe ways to cross a number of streets and highways. Our city commission should lead the parade to create a city-county parks and recreation board with autonomy and power enough to propose for voter approval revenue enhancements to support management and expansion of our trails, parks, and recreational activities from the South Hills and out into the valley.