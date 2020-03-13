Lewis & Clark County declares public health emergency

During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Lewis and Clark County Commission declared a public health emergency related to a potential novel coronavirus outbreak in the area.
A resolution approved by the commission states "local resources will not be adequate to cope with the situation" and "expenditures for the response to this pandemic will be beyond the financial capability of the county."
County Commission Chairwoman Susan Good Geise said the decision was a financial one.
"But I really want people to understand, we don't have any sort of imminent health crises facing us at this time," Good Geise said. "There is no need for anyone to experience any sort of panic. The reason that we're going to be talking about this today is primarily for financial reasons."
She said it is an effort to secure some of the $50 billion of federal funding pledged to local governments to help combat the spread of the virus.
When money becomes available through the state, the county's approved resolution will give it standing to request those funds.
"So I want to make sure that people don't take this as any kind of an indicator that they should panic," Good Geise said. "Panic is always the wrong choice. Be smart. Wash your hands."
Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said the county plans to commit all available resources to combat the virus' spread.
"We've already started to bring in additional nurses to help with our surge capacity because the number of calls are already beyond what we're able to handle with our current staffing," Niemann told the county commissioners. "So we are already starting to build quite a cost. The expenses are already starting to build."
She also said that because there are no reported cases in the county as of Friday afternoon, Lewis and Clark Public Health and residents have the opportunity to "avoid a spike in cases."
Following precautionary measures now will help avoid overrunning local health care facilities.
"If everyone in our community can help us take those necessary precautions -- washing hands, coughing into your elbow and staying home when you're sick. That social distancing is really important, so avoiding those big, crowded spaces -- that will help us to keep that curve (of a local infection rate chart) more flat," Niemann said.
Public health officials said four tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in Lewis and Clark County, and all four came back negative.
In an interview before the meeting, Niemann could not say how many people were denied testing because they did not meet the criteria, which at one point included the requirement that a patient have traveled recently to very specific locations outside the country, but she did say those criteria are changing frequently.
St. Peter's Health spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher said in an email that local COVID-19 tests are currently being conducted at the state public health lab.
"We cannot calculate the total number of tests being ordered by providers at St. Peter's," Gallagher said. "Our providers as well as independent providers throughout the community have been and continue to order tests when they determine a patient has met the current testing criteria established by the CDC."
Good Geise asked Niemann if the county has enough testing kits, access to which is controlled by the state health department.
"Our state was given a small amount of testing kits to begin with," Niemann said. "That amount has increased, and we've been told that we have access to tests when we need them. So we're relying heavily on the state department."
She added the supply of test kits is not prohibiting them from conducting tests, although only four have been administered in the county so far.
Lewis and Clark Public Health Communications Manager Gayle Shirley said in an interview earlier in the day that county officials are working proactively to get plans in place.
She said discussions have already begun on the possibility of implementing an enforced quarantine.
"There are many steps we can take to mitigate risk, and that is one step we could take," Shirley said. "It is not a decision we would make lightly."
Shirley said her department has already consulted with the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office and determined they do have the legal authority to institute such a measure.
County spokeswoman Jeni Garcin confirmed county officials have requested a meeting next week with local law enforcement agencies to discuss that very topic.
"I hope we don't have to get to that point," Shirley said. "And the public can help us not get to that point."
St. Peter's Health has 99 hospital beds and 24 additional beds in its Behavioral Health Unit, according to Gallagher. The hospital currently employs about 180 active credentialed medical staff and nearly 400 inpatient and outpatient nurses, Gallagher said.
For those severely ill with a respiratory disease such as COVID-19, a ventilator, a device that assists patients with breathing, could save their lives.
Gallagher said St. Peter's "ventilator resources are currently sufficient and we have a contingency plan in place if additional equipment is needed to ventilate extra patients."
Shirley advised that people continually monitor the local news, CDC's website and Lewis and Clark Public Health's Facebook page for up to date information.
"This is a very fluid situation as you know," she said.