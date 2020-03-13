Lewis & Clark County declares public health emergency

"We've already started to bring in additional nurses to help with our surge capacity because the number of calls are already beyond what we're able to handle with our current staffing," Niemann told the county commissioners. "So we are already starting to build quite a cost. The expenses are already starting to build."

She also said that because there are no reported cases in the county as of Friday afternoon, Lewis and Clark Public Health and residents have the opportunity to "avoid a spike in cases."

Following precautionary measures now will help avoid overrunning local health care facilities.

"If everyone in our community can help us take those necessary precautions -- washing hands, coughing into your elbow and staying home when you're sick. That social distancing is really important, so avoiding those big, crowded spaces -- that will help us to keep that curve (of a local infection rate chart) more flat," Niemann said.

Public health officials said four tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in Lewis and Clark County, and all four came back negative.