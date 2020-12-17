Lewis & Clark Co. tightens public health rules ahead of change in governor

Lewis and Clark County is tightening its local public health directives as the upcoming change in governor leaves uncertainty about the statewide measures now in place.
Montana is currently under a statewide mask mandate and several other directives meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 statewide.
Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte has yet to say whether he will continue any of the measures enacted by Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat. However, Gianforte, who takes office Jan. 4, has said he favors “personal responsibility” over mandates.
"We are unsure what those ongoing statewide directives and restrictions might be, so at this point it really comes back down to the local level and the responsibility of Lewis and Clark Public Health to continue to maintain the protections that we have had in our county up to this point," the county's Health Officer Drenda Niemann said during a City-County Board of Health meeting Thursday.
Under Montana law, local counties and boards of health can choose to enact rules that are more restrictive than the governor's orders.
"The board of health exists in our county to protect the health of our public, and right now more than ever in the middle of a pandemic, your position and your job is real and very important," Niemann told members of the board during Thursday's meeting.
The emergency rules and regulations unanimously approved by the health board Thursday require mask use by those 5 and older in all indoor spaces open to the public and during organized outdoor activities where social distancing is not possible or not observed.
"Only those employees, volunteers, and contractors in public-facing workspaces are required to wear face coverings as specified in these Rules and Regulations," the document says.
The mask requirements include exceptions for those eating and drinking, swimming or engaged in strenuous activity, speaking to someone with impaired hearing, giving a speech or performance, providing identification or receiving medical care. The board removed a proposed exception for those who have a medical condition precluding them from safely wearing a face covering, but Niemann said businesses and other entities should find ways to accommodate those individuals.
The rules also require all businesses, government offices, and locations with indoor space open to the public to conduct a health assessment of all employees and other personnel at the beginning of each shift and send home anyone exhibiting COVID-19 systems.
The order prohibits events with more than 250 people and requires the health department's approval for events with more than 25 people. Spectators at youth activities are considered a separate and distinct event from the youth activity itself.
Spectators will still be allowed to attend youth sporting events during the winter season, which includes basketball, but attendance will be limited to only 25 people. Fans of visiting teams will not be permitted to attend road games.
As many as 25 spectator passes will be issued by each Helena school for each home game, according to a news release from Helena Public Schools Activities Director Tim McMahon.
The order also establishes triggering criteria that will be used to determine the allowable capacity of gyms, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos. The triggering criteria include the number of cases, health-care capacity, testing capacity and other data that public health officials use to understand the impact of the virus in the county.
County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen sits on the City-County Board of Health and read a letter of support signed by all three county commissioners prior to approval of the order.
"These actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are important and appropriate for our community," the county commission's letter reads.
Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, who is also a member of the board of health, read from a letter he jointly signed along with three of the city's four city commissioners in support of the order.
"Despite the arrival of vaccines for health care workers this week, St. Peter's Health faces yet another month of strained resources and capacity," the letter reads. "(Local data) clearly illustrates that our community remains at an unacceptable level of risk. The proposed adoption of the emergency rules and regulations are data-driven, transparent and consistent with the practices currently followed by the vast majority of our community who understand their individual responsibilities in protecting our families and neighbors."
City Commissioner Sean Logan, the lone commissioner to not sign onto the city's letter of support, told the health board he did not support the order because of what he felt was a lack of transparency in the process of crafting it. He said it did not seem as though the majority of the public knew the process of enacting stricter regulations was ongoing.
"With an issue as important as this, one that greatly affects the lives and livelihoods of the citizens, businesses and employees in Lewis and Clark County, there should be a high level of transparency," Logan said. "That does not seem to be the case here, and I cannot support this action by the board of health."
Although the county health department, other local officials and Democratic lawmakers have advocated for Montana's 2021 legislative session to be held remotely, the Republican-controlled Joint House and Senate Rules Committee voted Wednesday to meet in Helena without requiring face masks or other public health precautions. Lawmakers will be sworn in Jan. 4 and the session lasts up to 90 days.
