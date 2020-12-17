Lewis & Clark Co. tightens public health rules ahead of change in governor

Spectators will still be allowed to attend youth sporting events during the winter season, which includes basketball, but attendance will be limited to only 25 people. Fans of visiting teams will not be permitted to attend road games.

As many as 25 spectator passes will be issued by each Helena school for each home game, according to a news release from Helena Public Schools Activities Director Tim McMahon.

The order also establishes triggering criteria that will be used to determine the allowable capacity of gyms, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos. The triggering criteria include the number of cases, health-care capacity, testing capacity and other data that public health officials use to understand the impact of the virus in the county.

County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen sits on the City-County Board of Health and read a letter of support signed by all three county commissioners prior to approval of the order.

"These actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are important and appropriate for our community," the county commission's letter reads.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, who is also a member of the board of health, read from a letter he jointly signed along with three of the city's four city commissioners in support of the order.