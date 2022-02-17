Lewis and Clark Public Health to undergo anti-racism training and audit

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved the spending of about $10,000 on anti-racism training for Lewis and Clark Public Health's employees.

The training and "antiracism audit," according to the contract, is set to begin in March with a "debriefing phase" coming in early May.

Missoula-based nonprofit Widerstand Consulting, headed up by University of Montana Director of African American Studies Tobin Miller Shearer, will provide the services, which consist of a four-hour preparation meeting; three online teleconference sessions supplemented with prerecorded content; a yearlong license to distribute eight hours of "online antiracism training materials for nonprofits"; and the department-wide audit, according to the contract.

According to LCPH's 2021 community health assessment, non-white Lewis and Clark County residents have a higher rate of disabilities. Among Black residents, that rate is three times higher than it is among their white neighbors.

The same assessment found that between 2017 and 2019 the county's death rate for cardiovascular disease among Native American residents was nearly twice that of white residents.

"Lewis and Clark Public Health is engaged in anti-racism work because it is the duty and the obligation of public health to understand racism and to work to dismantle systems that keep all residents of Lewis and Clark County from realizing their greatest potential for health," Health Officer and Department Director Drenda Niemann told the county commissioners ahead of their approval during the Feb. 8 meeting.

The request for the funds comes after a similar audit and eight months of American Public Health Association online training focusing on accessibility was conducted in-house.

"Several staff expressed the desire to seek out consultation and training to learn how to better facilitate conversations about racism arising among staff and in the community," Niemann said. "Widerstand Consulting was recommended by a staff member who attended training by Dr. Tobin Shearer last summer."

The county's portion of the bill, about $10,000, is coming from its general fund, with more than half of the $22,000 contract being paid for by grant money from the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors.

Niemann said the Joint City-County Board of Health supports the department's efforts.

County Commission Chairman Jim McCormick questioned Niemann on her department's vendor selection process.

Neimann said because of Widerstand's nonprofit status, it was exempt from the county's procurement policy requiring limited solicitation of any purchase over $20,000, but added that through extensive research and conversations with Shearer, she believes the organization is the best fit for her department's goals.

McCormick also asked if the training had anything to do with Critical Race Theory, a hotly debated college-level legal concept.

"This particular training material follows the same formatting as our 'Indian Education for All' content that is required across the state of Montana," Niemann said.

In an interview Tuesday, Shearer said the training is tailored to each client and, in the case of LCPH, it will be tailored to the field of public health.

"We've actually done a lot of work with medical groups," he said, pointing to the organization's ongoing contract with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and work with the Montana Medical Association and clinics across the state. "So we've got a lot of experience working with medical groups, public health in particular."

Shearer said the training will result in positive health outcomes for the community.

"Having a clear analysis of the way racism works and a better understanding of that data is going to help (LCPH) as it does all the partners we work with to be more effective at their jobs so they can serve everyone equally," he said.

Conrad Evarts, who is running for a seat on the county commission in November, gave public comment ahead of the vote in opposition of the training, citing Widerstand Consulting's contributions to other local organizations advocating for police and gun reforms.

"There are business owners, I know of a few myself, that were put out of business frankly by the most divisive person in our county," Evarts said, referring to Niemann and LCPH's mask mandates in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. "And you're taking their tax dollars and you're going to give them to Dr. Shearer to further divide this community."

McCormick offered a rebuke of Evarts' sentiments prior to his yes vote.

"The political positions or whatever someone's personal intentions or ethics or morals are outside of the construct of government are their business, not my business," he said. "My business is the effective and fair operation of government. That's what I am concerned about."

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, who sits on the Joint City-County Health Board, spoke in favor of the training.

"This is about creating an environment that my diverse neighbors will feel comfortable in and showing us some of the things we need to do to help them feel comfortable," Collins said.

Collins noted that from 2010 to 2020, the city's population grew by about 16%, "and that growth brought about diversity."

The county commissioners approved the request on a 2-1 vote. County Commissioner Tom Rolfe cast the lone vote in opposition and said he hopes the training is apolitical.

