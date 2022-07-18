Lewis and Clark GOP votes to reject Biden's election

The Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee has joined other GOP groups in passing a resolution to “reject" the results of the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden, saying the resolution is intended to defend against an attack on constitutionally protected rights of the citizenry and sanctity of the republic.

"The Republican Party of Lewis and Clark County of the State of Montana formally rejects the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the majority of the people of the United States," the resolution states.

The action, reported July 14 by Montana Free Press, reportedly is similar to one passed earlier by the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee and was passed prior to the July 14-16 Montana Republican Party convention in Billings.

The Ravalli County resolution also alleges the Montana election system does not follow best practices and leaves election practices at risk, and it notes Biden was not legitimately elected by the Electoral College.

Both resolutions call on the state Legislature to give the responsibility of election integrity back to the people and to investigate fraud in the 2020 election. The Ravalli resolution, approved July 5 and posted online by Montana Free Press and Western Montana News, also calls on other Republican parties to reject the 2020 election results.

The resolution passed July 11 by the Lewis and Clark committee calls on the Montana secretary of state to leave the National Association of Secretaries of State, arguing that donations to the national association from election machine manufacturers present a conflict of interest.

The resolution says the committee is standing with other groups that have passed similar resolutions, including the Republican Party of Texas; the Republican Party of Maricopa County, Arizona; and the Republican Party of Langlade County, Wisconsin.

“We strongly urge all Americans to ensure election integrity and accountability steps are in place and enforced, and to correct all fraud and weaknesses identified in all states in the 2020 Election," it reads. "We also encourage all citizens to reject any calls to eliminate the electoral college.”

Western Montana News reported July 7 that 30 members of the Ravalli committee signed the resolution and 14 did not. Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee Chair Darin Gaub told Western Montana News that its vote was 18-6.

“Our actions are state oriented,” Gaub said. “The resolution is that we do not believe Biden won. And although we do not necessary dispute the totality of the election results in Montana, we believe there are systems and processes that are worthy of a double-check to make sure and to continue to improve.”

He said those opposed to the resolution feared that a focus on election integrity would harm candidates in November.

Efforts to reach Gaub on Monday were unsuccessful.

The resolution comes after Republicans swept top state elected offices in 2020. The state has its first Republican governor in 16 years, it maintained GOP majorities in both houses of the Legislature, and two of the three members of its congressional delegation are Republicans.

Republican Donald Trump won Montana in 2020 with 57% of the vote.

Alden Tonkay, communications director for the Montana Republican Party, said the state GOP did not take any action on the resolution during the weekend convention. He said the state party did pass amendments to the election law plank on its preference for how votes are counted and how elections are conducted, “but we are looking towards 2022, not into the past.”