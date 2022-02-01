Lewis and Clark County might put marijuana tax on ballot

Lewis and Clark County officials are considering resolutions that would let voters decide whether to impose local option excise taxes on medical and recreational cannabis.

If the resolutions are approved by the Lewis and Clark County Commission, county residents would vote on a 3% tax on retail sales of both medical and recreational marijuana and related products in two ballot questions during the June 7 primary election.

Per the resolutions, 50% of the tax revenue would be retained by the county; 45% of the revenue would be apportioned to municipalities within the county based on the ratio of their population to the total county population; and the remaining 5% of the revenue would go to the Montana Department of Revenue to offset the cost of administering the tax.

The county is free to spend the revenue on "any activity, undertaking, or administrative service that the County is authorized by law to perform," the resolution states.

"I'm in general favor of asking the voters if they'd like to pursue this, and later we'll have to have the discussion about what we do with the funding, which I have ideas about that," County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said. Hunthausen has previously stated he would like to see some of the revenue spent on solutions to behavioral health issues in the county.

If approved by the county commission and passed by voters, the marijuana taxes would go into effect Oct. 1.

Montana House Bill 701 allows counties to put to voters a local excise tax of up to 3% on marijuana products. Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said after a previous meeting in September that lesser taxes were not being considered by the commission.

The commissioners tabled the resolutions during a meeting Tuesday. Lewis and Clark County Deputy Attorney Charles Lane told the commission that staff's recommendation was to use Tuesday's meeting for discussion on the matter, with a decision to be made Feb. 8.

"The recommendation is to allow for a week of public comment. Again that's to inform your decision of whether or not to put this to the voters," Lane said.

In Lewis and Clark County, 61% of voters passed Constitutional Initiative 118 and 59% voted for Ballot Initiative 190, legalizing recreational marijuana.

"We're not sure this (the sale of marijuana) is a good thing, but we might have an opportunity to make a little money on it," County Commissioner Tom Rolfe said.

