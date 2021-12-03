Lewis and Clark County Commissioner McCormick not seeking re-election

Jim McCormick, vice chair of the Lewis and Clark County Commission, announced that he will not run for re-election in 2022 due to health reasons.

“It won’t be easy to leave the position and the wonderful professionals with whom I have been privileged to know and work with since 2017,” he said Friday in a letter to the Independent Record. “It is because of them that we have made great strides on several difficult issues within the County. Many of which I am proud to have influenced throughout my time on the Commission. You trusted me and I have taken that trust personally. Therefore, I will continue to serve you to the best of my ability until the end of my term.”

McCormick declined to elaborate on his health issues but said he will be dealing with them for some time. He said he wanted to make his announcement before the filing period opens in January so others have plenty of time to consider running for his seat on the commission.

McCormick was elected to the District 3 seat on the county commission in 2016 and took office in 2017. He previously worked in the insurance and securities field and was the sales and market development director at Montana State Fund from 1997 to 2016.

In his letter, McCormick wrote that he has never considered himself to be a politician.

“Instead, I have always aspired to be a leader rather than the politician (that outcome is a judgement for others to make), as I believe a core attribute of a leader is someone who lifts others up, an important consideration in this role that serves so many,” he wrote. “It is that leader I would like to see serving the citizens of Lewis and Clark County into the future as your Commissioner.”

