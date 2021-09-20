Lewis and Clark County approves $350K in ARPA funds for water and sewer projects

"The Association is now seeking additional assistance from the County from their ARPA Direct Allocation funds to assist the Association in providing the required 1:1 match for the Minimum Allocation program," a staff memo states.

The association plans to commit $517,0000 of matching funds from their reserves to fully fund the project.

Eastgate Village presently has five operational wells, of which three are in the shallower aquifer and two were dug more recently to about 200 feet deep. Reilly said the massive undertaking will include digging of one additional 200-foot well, the upgrades to the pump house and a pump house bypass.

Engineer Carrie Gardner with Great West Engineering said she believes based on data from previous projects in the area and the neighborhood's existing 200-foot wells, that the 200-foot depth will be sufficient for future wells, adding that more tests will be conducted.

Gardner also stated that Eastgate Village has the appropriate water rights in place and that the project will begin construction in the spring.