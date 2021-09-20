Lewis and Clark County approves $350K in ARPA funds for water and sewer projects

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners has approved the spending of more than $350,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds on water and sewer infrastructure projects.
The largest ask approved by the county commissioners was $250,000 of the county's direct allocation of ARPA dollars, what county staff refers to as pot A, for the Eastgate Village Water and Sewer Association.
The about 2,000-resident subdivision near East Helena hopes to complete a more than $1.5 million upgrade to its failing drinking water distribution system. According to Jeane Reilly, the water and sewer association president, the neighborhood is serviced by seven wells, but three of the shallower wells -- dug in the 1970s to about 100 feet -- have run dry. The older system also has no bypass to the inline pump house, meaning the residents are at the mercy of nearly 50-year-old valves and pumps.
Reilly also told the commissioners the neighborhood has endured the summer under watering restrictions like many Montanans, and the demand coupled with a drought-lessened supply has put a strain on the system.
On July 22, the county committed $750,000 of the county’s minimum allocation funds for the association’s project, what staff refers to as pot B.
Additionally, the association applied for the state’s ARPA competitive grant program in July, but did not make the first round cut.
"The Association is now seeking additional assistance from the County from their ARPA Direct Allocation funds to assist the Association in providing the required 1:1 match for the Minimum Allocation program," a staff memo states.
The association plans to commit $517,0000 of matching funds from their reserves to fully fund the project.
Eastgate Village presently has five operational wells, of which three are in the shallower aquifer and two were dug more recently to about 200 feet deep. Reilly said the massive undertaking will include digging of one additional 200-foot well, the upgrades to the pump house and a pump house bypass.
Engineer Carrie Gardner with Great West Engineering said she believes based on data from previous projects in the area and the neighborhood's existing 200-foot wells, that the 200-foot depth will be sufficient for future wells, adding that more tests will be conducted.
Gardner also stated that Eastgate Village has the appropriate water rights in place and that the project will begin construction in the spring.
"It just seems to me like this is exactly what we were talking about when we said we wanted to use the ARPA funds for one-time projects rather than creating long-term obligations for our county," County Commissioner Tom Rolfe said. "We're making a one-time investment in infrastructure that is going to help that community continue and have the water they need. I think that's the concept that we talked about, and this certainly fits in that."
The county commission also approved a $20,000 request from the Craig Water and Sewer District from the county's direct allocation ARPA funds, pot A.
The district board president Chris Goodman told the commissioners the recently installed wastewater treatment system and plant in Craig, the debt obligations for which required a voter-approved increase in the area's resort tax last November, has not functioned as well as expected.
"We've got some mechanical issues with the plant that have cost us a considerable amount of money," Goodman said. "And of course with COVID, we didn't receive as much resort tax, which is the primary funding for the community water treatment system."
He said the funding will go toward a technical memorandum and system health check, both to be conducted by a private contractor and completed by November, to help determine the overall needs of the system.
"Once complete, the recommendations and cost estimates that come out of these planning documents will guide the District’s next steps in prioritizing recommended actions and seeking funding to implement," a staff memo states.
District vice president Jason Crocker described the situation in Craig as "critical."
"It is failing," Crocker said. "We are having sewage problems at our lift stations. We are having, unfortunately, raw sewage hit the ground at different spots because of backups at the plant, so yes, it is absolutely critical."
Board of County Commissioners Chairman Andy Hunthausen said this is why "the money came down to us."
"Having a community wastewater system in Craig has always been something I've supported," Hunthausen said. "I think it'll allow Craig to grow and handle all of the guests that it has every year. ... I think it's best for the long-term health of the community."
The third approved request came from the LaCasa Grande Water and Sewer District for $88,500 of the county's minimum allocation of ARPA funds, or pot B that comes from the state government as opposed to the feds.
The request is eerily similar to that of Eastgate Village.
LaCasa Grande, the about 400-resident subdivision just north of East Helena off Valley Drive, is down to two wells. One of the original four wells was taken offline and dedicated to irrigating the neighborhood park.
According to Gardner, the engineer working on this project as well, a desire to bring that well back on-line has been quashed by Montana Department of Environmental Quality as the older well was ostensibly sealed with lead, as opposed to the modern technique of using cement grout.
The ARPA funds will be spent on replacing the lead-sealed well and connecting it back into the water distribution center.
County Commissioner Jim McCormick expressed concern over the seemingly dwindling water supply afforded by the valley aquifers.
"This paints a much broader picture," McCormick said. "We're waiting for the zoning advisory panel's comments and recommendations coming up here in a few months, and through all of that process, water availability is, has been one of the primary issues."
According to Lewis and Clark County Grants Administrator Ann McCauley, such water and sewer districts are eligible under ARPA guidelines to apply for the federal aid.
The three separate resolutions approving the allocation of a total of $358,500 of the county's ARPA dollars were approved unanimously.
Of the county's state-administered minimum allocation funds, or pot A, which total nearly $2.4 million, about $900,000 has already been obligated, according to McCauley.
Of the county's nearly $13.5 million in direct allocation ARPA funds, more than $1.5 million has been obligated.
McCauley said the county has received about half of those direct allocation funds from the feds to date and the remaining balance is anticipated to arrive in county coffers next summer.