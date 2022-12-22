Lewis and Clark County allots nearly $1M in unspent ARPA funds to cities

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday allotted the cities of Helena and East Helena each nearly a half million dollars of unspent American Rescue Plan Act federal aid.

The state government received ARPA dollars to allocate specifically to water and sewer infrastructure projects, and the Legislature chose the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to administer the allocation.

In October, the county applied to the DNRC for $989,826 to fund a flood mitigation project.

The county was "unfortunately notified on Dec. 12 that our application would not be funded," Lewis and Clark County ARPA Program Specialist Carrie Lutkehus told the commissioners Tuesday.

"Instead, we get to be Santa for some other folks in our county, which is wonderful," Lutkenhus said.

In two separate resolutions, the commissioners unanimously approved transferring $494,913 to both Helena and East Helena to fund water and sewer projects that have already been vetted by DNRC.

"It was mentioned you get to play Santa. Well the present under our tree this year is pretty big," East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris said during the meeting. "And the citizens of East Helena are really going to reap the benefits of that."

Harris thanked the commission and said the money would go toward the replacement of a nearly 100-year-old water transmission main servicing much of the town.

"Some of the growth we're experiencing has been really taxing on the current taxpayers, and this allows us to lessen that blow to them," he said.

County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen noted that investments in infrastructure such as this help prepare communities like East Helena meet the growing demand for housing.

"This is the non-sexy part of what has to be done in order to produce more permanent housing in our community," Hunthausen said. "You have to have the pipes in the ground. ... So this is a big step for one of our partners and our county to invest in infrastructure that will help at least make a dent in the housing crisis that we have."

Helena City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff addressed the county commission Tuesday.

"This water and sewer, this is what we can do as a municipality to help with the growth that we're seeing," Shirtliff said. "We intend to use this the way it was meant to be, on water and sewer projects."