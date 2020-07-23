Lewis and Clark Co. treasurer to step down, commission to appoint successor

Lewis and Clark County's treasurer and clerk and recorder announced her planned resignation this week, and the board of county commissioners discussed next steps at Thursday's meeting.
Paulette DeHart, who was voted into office in November and boasts 38 years as a county employee, will remain in place for about the next two months before she officially steps down.
The county commission will look to appoint a new treasurer and clerk and recorder to carry out the remaining three years of her term.
A request for DeHart's letter of resignation has yet to be fulfilled by the county.
The city of Helena recently named DeHart as a defendant in a lawsuit over recall petitions, and the county's motor vehicle department has been overrun this summer, forcing a suspension of walk-in services. DeHart oversees both the elections department, which handles the approval of petitions, and the motor vehicle department.
County Commission Chairwoman Susan Good said the selection process will be transparent and limited to county residents, per state law.
"We won't be doing any huge global search or using any kind of head-hunters," Geise said during the meeting. "Every applicant's name will be a matter of public record. We will do everything in our power to keep as transparent as possible."
There will be a public interview process conducted by county commissioners. No timeline has been set for the forthcoming interview process.
"We hope to have somebody in place as soon as practical," Geise said during the meeting. "We don't want to rush into this; we want to make sure we have the right person."
County staff consulted with the county attorney's office to ensure that the process of appointing a new treasurer and clerk and recorder while DeHart retains the positions is legal. Her last day on the job will be Sept. 25, but the county commissioners set a target date of Sept. 14.
"By doing it before (DeHart) leaves her office, that way we don't have some sort of gap time where you have to have an interim position while we're searching," Deputy County Attorney Nicho Hash said.
Geise applauded DeHart's longtime service to the county.
"We'll square with you later," Geise told DeHart during the meeting. "There's just not enough thanks for Paulette."
