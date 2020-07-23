Lewis and Clark Co. treasurer to step down, commission to appoint successor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis and Clark County's treasurer and clerk and recorder announced her planned resignation this week, and the board of county commissioners discussed next steps at Thursday's meeting.

Paulette DeHart, who was voted into office in November and boasts 38 years as a county employee, will remain in place for about the next two months before she officially steps down.

The county commission will look to appoint a new treasurer and clerk and recorder to carry out the remaining three years of her term.

A request for DeHart's letter of resignation has yet to be fulfilled by the county.

The city of Helena recently named DeHart as a defendant in a lawsuit over recall petitions, and the county's motor vehicle department has been overrun this summer, forcing a suspension of walk-in services. DeHart oversees both the elections department, which handles the approval of petitions, and the motor vehicle department.

County Commission Chairwoman Susan Good said the selection process will be transparent and limited to county residents, per state law.