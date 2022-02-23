Lawsuit over Helena street assessments complicates infrastructure projects

A group of Helena residents filed a lawsuit against the city in district court, alleging its street maintenance district and street assessments are illegal.

As a result of the suit, the city is searching for alternative funding options for at least two major infrastructure projects, the Rodney Street overhaul and Knight Street sidewalk projects, as the more than $1 million loans needed to complete them are backed by street assessments.

In order to close on street improvement bonds for projects within the district, the city is required to issue a “Certificate of No Litigation,” in which the city certifies that there is no litigation threatened or impending that questions the validity of the district or the assessments levied therein, city spokesman Jacob Garcin said in an email.

"Until this case is settled or finally resolved on the merits, the City will not be able to issue that Certificate and thus will not be able to close on any such street improvement bonds," Garcin said. "The City is exploring alternative funding options as a short-term solution."

The petition for declaratory judgment and refund was filed in Montana's 1st District Court Jan. 25 by RGB Investments LLC, which owns property at 2823 Airport Road; 80 Proof LLC, which owns the Loose Caboose parcel at 11 E. Lyndale Ave. and the 4-Js parcel at 1827 Prospect Ave.; CAS Holdings LLC, which owns property at 908 Euclid Ave. and 1151 Partridge Place; and the Blatter Family Trust as represented by Trustee Maureen Blatter, which owns property at 2500 N. Cook St.

The petition argues that the city's increase in tax rates that date back to 2011 and amount to about a 190% increase for commercial properties offer no benefits to them and have not been properly justified by the city government.

The petition further alleges that the revenue generated by street assessments was spent on items unrelated to street maintenance, such as sidewalks, trailheads and studies.

RGB Investments counsel argues in the petition that the company's street assessments for its Airport Road parcel between 2014 and 2021 increased 164%.

They claimed the city charged RGB Investments more than $26,000 in street assessments in 2021 with a Montana Department of Revenue-assessed taxable value of less than $23,000.

"When measured against the assessed taxable value, the 2021 District Tax assessment is the equivalent of a 1,173.49 mill levy," the petition states.

The property owners are also petitioning the judge to order the city to repay "Petitioners and all similarly situated taxpayer all illegally collected District Taxes and statutory interest."

Acting City Manager Thomas Jodoin, previously the city attorney, told the city commission that the litigation and subsequently the city's inability to secure infrastructure project loans could last years.

"It could be several years," Jodoin said. "I am hopeful we'll be able to get some of the counts dismissed early on in the process, but that could be several months away."

The city attorney's office has contracted with Helena-based law firm Jackson Murdo & Grant, who Jodoin said is "preparing a vigorous defense."

Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority, the entity that provides Helena with self-funded insurance coverage, declined coverage in this instance, which Jodoin said was expected as MMIA does not assist with challenges to payments of taxes.

Still, Jodoin said he is hopeful for a positive outcome for the city.

"I think it's a fairly big stretch to say there is no benefit to their properties," he said.

