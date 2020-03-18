Jefferson County advises voluntary closure of gyms and dine-in business

Jefferson County officials are advising gyms and businesses that provide sit-down eating and drinking to voluntarily suspend those operations to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Bars, breweries, distilleries, casinos, restaurants, and gyms are strongly encouraged to voluntarily suspend operations. Businesses may continue drive-through, delivery and pick-up services,” the Jefferson County Board of Health and Jefferson County Health Officer Joan Van Duynhoven said in a joint statement Wednesday morning.

“The order to close businesses is voluntary at this time,” the statement continued. “We would like to give the businesses of Jefferson County time to adjust before this becomes a public health order and prepare for business disruption while reducing community transmission of the COVID-19 virus…”

The public health officials are also recommending that people in Jefferson County:

Stay home if sick

Avoid contact with sick people

Cover coughs and sneezes with the crook of their elbow or a tissue

Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Limit gatherings of 10 or more people

Allow 3-6 feet of distance between people

Wash hands frequently

