Housing, homeless and Legislature discussed at Helena candidate forums

Reed said Helena needs to look at what is done elsewhere and also to look at the root causes of homelessness.

She said it is important to provide supportive services to the extent the community can and ensure that the response is one that is done with dignity. She said the community also needed to discuss long-term solutions.

In terms of homelessness, Allen said Tuesday that government cannot be the end-all for every situation.

"City government needs to collaborate with local nonprofits like YWCA, different churches, different ones that have the different skills, resources passion and desire to do what it takes rather than having us to be the one who always have to make the decision and keep raising the taxes of our citizens so those decisions have a way of being funded."

He said the citizens who have that passion also know how to raise the funds "and if we collaborate with them things will go much better rather than having us say we are the be-all, end-all for everything.”

Collins said Thursday the city cannot push homeless people away without having a place to put them. He said the issue was especially bad this year and he received more than 200 emails telling him to get the homeless people off the streets.