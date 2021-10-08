Housing, homeless and Legislature discussed at Helena candidate forums

Affordable homes and homelessness were among the top issues discussed in two Helena municipal candidates’ forums this week, in which four people are vying for two open city commission seats and the incumbent mayor is facing a challenger.
While comments from the candidates had a civil tone at both events, it was the state Legislature that garnered some strong remarks for laws that Thursday's forum participants said bridled the city's rights.
Current Commissioners Andres Haladay and Heather O'Loughlin are not seeking another term. Mayor Wilmot Collins is seeking another four years and is facing challenger Sonda Gaub.
The city commission candidates are Steve Allen, Eric Feaver, Troy McGee and Melinda Reed.
The election is being held by mail-in ballot, and the local elections office is mailing ballots to all active, registered voters on Oct. 13. Election Day is Nov. 2.
Forums were held Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday’s forum was sponsored by, and questions were posed to the candidates by, YWCA Helena, Habitat for Humanity, The Friendship Center, Good Samaritan Ministries and ACLU Montana. It was held online and moderated by journalist Mara Silver of the Montana Free Press. Candidate answers are posted at the Helena YWCA website at https://bit.ly/306vkpD.
Thursday’s forum was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area and was held at the Helena Avenue Theatre and moderated by Barbara Harris. Seating was limited and the event will be shown on Helena Civic TV.
Allen participated in Tuesday’s forum, but bowed from Thursday’s event citing illness.
Affordable housing
Candidates at both forums were asked what they would do about bringing more affordable housing to Helena.
Allen, a member of the Helena Citizens Council, said he came to Helena 14 years ago as a developer and "I look at things from a business owner, developer’s perspective." He noted people are moving in from other states where housing costs more. “When new people that are coming in can afford things the typical Helenan can’t, that raises the price of everything.”
Allen also mentioned restrictive zoning and development regulations that need to be looked at.
Feaver, former president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, said the city commission put together an affordable housing trust fund in November and by next spring is expected to decide how to spend some of those funds on public-private partnerships.
“We absolutely must make that trust fund work for us,” Feaver said.
He also suggested attempting to use federal ARPA and CARES act funding in the trust fund.
He praised the work of Habitat for Humanity, which helps people build low- and moderate-income housing. He said there are places in Helena where those kinds of homes can be built.
McGee, a former Helena police chief who has also served as interim city manager for Helena, said the city needs to bring a lot of people together to pursue affordable housing. He said there are places that look run down that maybe landowners could fix up and offer as affordable housing.
He said the city has partnered on some projects, but said the city needs to bring various parties together and ask “what can we do?”
“The city cannot solve this,” he said, but added it can be a partner at the table and can get people together.
Reed, who recently served as interim city manager and former executive director of The Friendship Center, said the most important thing the city can do is be a good partner with developers, housing advocates and nonprofits.
“And sometimes being a good partner means staying out of the way,” she said.
She said it is important to look at mixed-density housing and for the city to incentivize building.
Reed said the city needs to consider building “up,” adding there are good examples in Montana of how communities are addressing issues and Helena has some great places to look.
Collins said the commission would go forward with the trust fund that was created.
"We have to start looking at land trusts when we talk about affordable housing. The two go together," Collins said.
Gaub, a Helena native, said Helena is becoming popular and millennial neighbors are not able to buy a home. She said new houses on the market are purchased within hours. She said the market will balance itself out. Gaub said the housing trust is a great idea.
Homelessness
Candidates were then asked about homelessness and how they would remedy it.
McGee said it has been an issue for a long time and is another example of the city needing to communicate with nonprofits.
He said ideas have been tried and the problem will not be completely solved, but it can be lessened. He said he did not have a solution but maybe there is something out there that will help.
Reed said Helena needs to look at what is done elsewhere and also to look at the root causes of homelessness.
She said it is important to provide supportive services to the extent the community can and ensure that the response is one that is done with dignity. She said the community also needed to discuss long-term solutions.
In terms of homelessness, Allen said Tuesday that government cannot be the end-all for every situation.
"City government needs to collaborate with local nonprofits like YWCA, different churches, different ones that have the different skills, resources passion and desire to do what it takes rather than having us to be the one who always have to make the decision and keep raising the taxes of our citizens so those decisions have a way of being funded."
He said the citizens who have that passion also know how to raise the funds "and if we collaborate with them things will go much better rather than having us say we are the be-all, end-all for everything.”
Collins said Thursday the city cannot push homeless people away without having a place to put them. He said the issue was especially bad this year and he received more than 200 emails telling him to get the homeless people off the streets.
He said the city needed to work with nonprofits and seek solutions. He said city officials did not have all the answers but could work with people who would work with them.
Gaub said the issue is very individualistic and people struggling to get a place to live need encouragement and extra strategies to get out. She said the city needs to look at mental health issues.
“You do what you can and provide the people what they need in order for them to find solutions for themselves,” she said.
Feaver said people he meets as he campaigns are vocal about the homeless situation. He said it looks “different” than it has in the past.
“There is absolutely no reason why this city should not provide access -- access to shelter, food and medical care to our homeless population,” he said. “That is our community responsibility, our obligation."
He said homelessness is related to the housing situation. He said it will not disappear. Feaver said a portion of the proposed tax on recreational marijuana could go toward homelessness.
Missed opportunities
Candidates were also asked Thursday what they thought were missed opportunities by city government.
Reed said there are missed opportunities, but added the city is doing an “excellent” job with some of the opportunities that come its way. But she said the city should huddle more with its many citizen advisory boards, which are a “tremendous asset.”
Collins said he wanted residents to know the commission seized opportunities, and that not one city employee lost a job and no city services have been lost during the pandemic.
He said he hears people say they are not involved, and urged people to come forward and participate.
Gaub said the commissioners do not provide answers to questions asked of them at meetings and do not use the knowledge from citizens.
Feaver said the city does not advertise the good things it has done.
McGee said news getting out to the community is not as effective as it should be. He said talks of defunding the police was a missed opportunity to discuss issues within the police department.
Legislative action
The panel was asked about action taken by the Legislature earlier this year, which placed restrictions on local governments when it comes to guns, health, safety, housing and more.
Collins said there was no need for lawmakers to do that because there was no abuse of power on these issues.
“I consider that grabbing power,” he said. “There was no need to do that.”
He said the commission managed the city ably and for state lawmakers to make mandates was outside their purview.
“If you don’t like it, go to the ballot box and change those people who made those crazy new laws,” he said.
Gaub said some people thought local government was infringing on their freedoms.
She said others had problems as well and said there should not be a blanket statement on health issues.
Feaver said Helena should join with other cities and towns in Montana and “reclaim some of the authority we thought we had.”
He said the Constitution gives the Legislature power over cities. He said Helena should have its own lobbyist at the Legislature.
Feaver said there is an imbalance that was created in the last session.
McGee said he found it odd how the Legislature wants state control over federal control and then wants to control cities.
McGee said it will not be easy to change.
“I think local cities should have some controls over the issues that were brought up,” he said, adding it will be hard to change.
Reed said local governments were elected to represent communities. She said to tie the hands of health departments in the middle of pandemic “is nothing short of irresponsible” and to watch them try to do their jobs now is a painful experience, and cities need to try in next legislative cycle to get power back.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.