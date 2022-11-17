Helena's interim city manager to apply for long-term position

Helena's interim City Manager Tim Burton said Thursday he plans to apply to take over the job on a long-term basis.

Burton was sitting at a table at Hometown Helena when Jim Smith, a former mayor who moderates the meeting, welcomed him from the podium.

“You’re back on the job?” Smith said, adding “Hopefully you apply for the position on a full-time basis again? … You don’t have to tell us.”

Burton, who previously worked as city manager from 2000-2009, said he was about ready to retire from another job when he got a phone call asking him to come back to the city on an interim basis.

He filled in after then-City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk resigned Feb. 16, stating that she believed she was no longer the right person to serve in the job.

She is now listed as the interim finance director for city of Bozeman on its website.

Burton has been interim city manager for Helena since the beginning of April. He said he and the commission set priorities: stabilize the organization, pass the budget and review the capital improvement plan.

He said he has helped hire four department heads: the police chief, parks and recreation director, community development director and the city attorney.

He said he is working well with staff and the commission, adding they are “laughing and having fun and making good decisions as well.”

During the search for department heads, he said, applicants asked him what his future with the city would be.

Burton said he will put his name forward as a candidate and let the commission make the decision that is best for Helena.

Smith wished him luck.

Burton previously left his job as Helena's city manager to serve as then-Attorney General Steve Bullock's deputy director and chief of staff. He most recently served as executive director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns. He has also served as chief of staff for a governor and chief administrative officer for Lewis and Clark County.

Six people have served as city manager or interim city manager since Ron Alles retired in June 2018, after nearly eight years in the position.

Nolan Lister of the Independent Record contributed to this story.