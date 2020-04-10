Helena's Beattie Street Trailhead project halted after homeowners file suit

A district court judge temporarily halted construction on the Beattie Street Trailhead in Helena after the owners of a nearby home filed a lawsuit over the project.
City Engineer Ryan Leland, who is named as a defendant in the suit, confirmed Friday that work on the project has been halted but declined to provide further comment, citing the pending litigation.
Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said the trailhead will remain closed, as construction began Monday and the ground is no longer stable.
The couple who filed the lawsuit, Nicholas Sovner and Cheri Thorton, live adjacent to what has been identified as the second most frequently used trailhead in Helena. A tax assessment in 2019 listed the value of their Beattie Street property at approximately $493,000.
Their complaint filed Monday in Lewis and Clark County District Court alleges that the proposed 20-stall parking lot, improved trail access and new amenities will "have a significant and adverse impact on their enjoyment" of their half-million-dollar home at the foot of Mt. Ascension.
In separate statements filed Thursday, Sovner stated the "vibrations, noise, smells and all else that comes with land construction a few feet from our family house is like torture," and Thorton stated the work "feels like a constant earthquake or that we are in a war zone."
Sovner further stated that he worries about Thorton's health, as she is pregnant.
"I am very concerned about her and our unborn twins' health as I have observed Cheri sobbing, hyperventilating, and seeing 'stars' due to stress caused by the start of construction," he stated in his declaration.
The trailhead project incorporates some of the approximately 10 acres of Bureau of Land Management land the city manages located to the south of the couple's property.
Sovner and Thorton also allege Leland reneged on an agreement made in 2013 to build the parking lot southwest of their house.
They said that in order to prevent the lot from being placed on the BLM land to the south, the couple gave the city a strip of land that they owned on the western side of Beattie Street. In exchange, the city abandoned its claim to an alley that ran through the lot on which the couple intended to build their home.
The city commission approved the land swap in a Dec. 2, 2013, resolution.
However, the final plan for the project presented in January ultimately incorporated the BLM land the couple wished to remain in its natural state.
City Attorney Thomas Jodoin has retained the services of local law firm Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry & Hoven to represent the city in the matter.
In a response filed Wednesday to the couple's request for a temporary restraining order, the city claimed Sovner and Thorton had ample time to file a lawsuit, but waited until the day construction began to do so.
"Because construction of the project is underway, and the relief requested in the Plaintiffs' TRO (temporary restraining order) is no longer available, the Court should deny the TRO," the city argued. "Here, Plaintiffs' application for TRO and preliminary injunction was filed too late to preserve the status quo."
The city also stated that "the cost to taxpayers would be significant if the project were to be stopped and demobilized."
District Court Judge James Reynolds granted the temporary restraining order Thursday.
A "show cause" hearing has been set for April 22 at 11 a.m., during which the city will attempt demonstrate why a preliminary injunction should not be granted.
