Helena's Beattie Street Trailhead project halted after homeowners file suit

Sovner further stated that he worries about Thorton's health, as she is pregnant.

"I am very concerned about her and our unborn twins' health as I have observed Cheri sobbing, hyperventilating, and seeing 'stars' due to stress caused by the start of construction," he stated in his declaration.

The trailhead project incorporates some of the approximately 10 acres of Bureau of Land Management land the city manages located to the south of the couple's property.

Sovner and Thorton also allege Leland reneged on an agreement made in 2013 to build the parking lot southwest of their house.

They said that in order to prevent the lot from being placed on the BLM land to the south, the couple gave the city a strip of land that they owned on the western side of Beattie Street. In exchange, the city abandoned its claim to an alley that ran through the lot on which the couple intended to build their home.

The city commission approved the land swap in a Dec. 2, 2013, resolution.

However, the final plan for the project presented in January ultimately incorporated the BLM land the couple wished to remain in its natural state.