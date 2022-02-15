Helena to host waste diversion discussion

City of Helena staff is set to host a virtual public meeting with consulting firm Zero Waste Associates Thursday on its strategic waste reduction plan.

The meeting, scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, is intended to solicit public feedback and ideas on the city's ambitious goal of diverting at least 50% of solid waste from the landfill by 2040.

A city news release announcing the meeting states participants should register in advance. Meeting details, including a link to the registration form, can be found at beheardhelena.com.

In addition to the meeting, citizens can provide input on the plan through the same website.

"The City will collect input in this phase of the process through February 28," the news release states.

"The City has received a tremendous amount of input on the strategic plan so far," Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland said. "We appreciate the community taking an interest in developing a plan that works for Helena and helps us achieve our waste diversion goals."

Staff hopes to present a completed plan to the City Commission by the end of June.

In February 2021, the commission passed a resolution stating the goal for 2040 and establishing an interim goal of 35% waste reduction by 2030.

The resolution goes on to state the goals are "not intended to be final goals for the City, and the City Commission will revisit these goals every 5 years, starting in 2027."

"When we do this kind of project with a community, our focus is on stakeholder engagement," said Zero Waste Associates representative Jeremy Drake in an interview Monday. "We want to at the end of the project bring a plan forward that has a lot of community input and community support baked into it, so when the city ... goes to shift into implementation, they know that the community has already had a voice in the project and they know what the community wants out of a plan like this."

Drake said the resident survey on the city's website had already received 160 responses as of Monday.

Drake said the team has already completed a waste assessment and will piece together a picture of what's happening in Helena's landfill with the data available.

"We'll provide that sort of snapshot of Helena based on the data that we're able to compile for 2019 and share that with folks," he said, referring to Thursday's meeting.

He said the meeting will hopefully give attendees a good overview of current efforts in place and "facilitate a conversation with the participants about what we do moving forward. What do we need to do more of? What do we need to do differently to get to the city's 50% diversion of solid waste to landfills by 2040 goal?"

Helena Citizen Conservation Board waste committee co-chair Ann Brodsky told the City Commission last year when it passed its latest waste diversion goals that she envisions the plan will "include cost-benefit analyses of different ways of achieving waste reduction in Helena ... the most preferable being refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, compost and finally landfill."

In 2009, the City Commission approved a Climate Action Plan that called for the diversion of 35% of solid waste from the landfill by 2020. The city's diversion rate in 2021 fell at about 20%.

City Commissioner Sean Logan was the lone dissenting vote on the latest solid waste diversion resolution and stated at the time such a goal would have a negative impact on landfill operations.

"At the transfer site, revenue is based on tonnage that comes into it," Logan said. "And so as that's reduced, the fixed costs of the solid waste management system stay the same. So how does that impact tipping fees and other assessments that are going to impact the general public?"

