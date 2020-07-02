Helena sues county over approval of recall petitions

The city's legal team contends that the county's review of a recall petition must "examine the truthfulness of the purported facts asserted in the statement of reasons for recall."

They cited a 1988 Supreme Court of Montana case, in which then Chouteau County Attorney Thomas Sheehy successfully appealed to have a recall petition against him thrown out.

Justice Jean Turnage wrote in his opinion following the 1988 case, "if he is to be removed from office, his removal must be based on true statements which demonstrate his incompetence ... Whether the allegations are legally sufficient is a matter of law for a district court to decide."

The city's legal team also argues that the allegations leveled at the elected officials within the petitions are false.

Although City Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan have said they were excluded from the decision process used to hire Reed, the city's attorneys argued that the commissioners' opportunity to comment during the March 9 meeting was sufficient enough.