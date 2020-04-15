Helena releases names of most interim manager applicants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Helena has released the names of all but one of the applicants for the interim city manager position currently held by Melinda Reed.

City Attorney Thomas Jodoin released the names Monday evening, in response to a public-records request filed by the Independent Record March 5. Jodoin said in an email that 10 people applied for the job, but only nine of them gave him permission to release their names to the public.

In addition to Reed, who is the former executive director of the Friendship Center, the following people also applied for the interim position:

Ron Alles, former Helena city manager

Troy McGee, former Helena police chief

Mark Barry, former vice president and chief financial officer of the Montana State Fund

Jessica Camacho, freshmen admissions reviewer at University of California, Santa Cruz and former grade school teacher

Darin Gaub, 28-year Army veteran and Montana Army National Guard military funeral honors coordinator

Heidi Jensen-Christison, former chief administrative officer for the city of Laurel

John Tarr, 21-year state government employee and former deputy director of the Montana Lottery

Nancy Van Maren, former director of the Idaho State Legislature's Office of Performance Evaluations