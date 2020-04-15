Helena releases names of most interim manager applicants

The city of Helena has released the names of all but one of the applicants for the interim city manager position currently held by Melinda Reed.
City Attorney Thomas Jodoin released the names Monday evening, in response to a public-records request filed by the Independent Record March 5. Jodoin said in an email that 10 people applied for the job, but only nine of them gave him permission to release their names to the public.
In addition to Reed, who is the former executive director of the Friendship Center, the following people also applied for the interim position:
- Ron Alles, former Helena city manager
- Troy McGee, former Helena police chief
- Mark Barry, former vice president and chief financial officer of the Montana State Fund
- Jessica Camacho, freshmen admissions reviewer at University of California, Santa Cruz and former grade school teacher
- Darin Gaub, 28-year Army veteran and Montana Army National Guard military funeral honors coordinator
- Heidi Jensen-Christison, former chief administrative officer for the city of Laurel
- John Tarr, 21-year state government employee and former deputy director of the Montana Lottery
- Nancy Van Maren, former director of the Idaho State Legislature's Office of Performance Evaluations
The city commission hired Reed on a 3-2 vote March 9.
Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan voted against her appointment due to concerns about the process used to make that decision, which Dean referred to as "predetermined." They also said their preferences were not considered by the rest of the governing body.
Logan said the process was "not transparent governance," adding "I cannot support this not because of the individual, but because of the process."
