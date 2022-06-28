Helena passes nearly $100 million preliminary budget

The Helena City Commission approved its about $100 million preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023 Monday.

Interim City Manager Tim Burton said staff included a number of priority budget items for the city commission's consideration such as a 5.03% cost of living adjustment that will apply to nearly every city employee, a reconfiguration of health benefits and about 4.5 new full-time equivalent employees.

According to Helena Finance Director Sheila Danielson, the revenues will not exceed expenditures in fiscal year 23, a balanced budget with the notable exception of a $400,000 transfer to the Law and Justice Center from the general fund cash reserves.

Danielson said during a May 4 budget work session she had to make "some pretty significant cut decisions in order to get a balanced budget. Some of the departments are reworking their operations to be able to manage those restrictions, but we feel confident we can get there."

In the previous fiscal year, the city was forced to dip into reserves, and Danielson said a balanced budget was a chief priority for the coming year.

Overall revenue is projected to increase by about $1.5 million, or about 6.2%, over the previous year, and the city expects see a decrease in expenditures by about 8.4%.

Danielson said that decrease is largely due to last year's funding of nearly $5 million in capital outlay.

The city anticipates about a $325,000 increase in property taxes and a 7% increase in a local motor vehicle option tax, further bolstering revenue.

The city also intends to charge Helena Public Schools around $166,000 to fund two of the four Helena Police Department school resource officers, an agreed-upon reimbursement the district did not pay in 2022 and did not fully pay in 2021.

The city's interest earnings are "significantly lower, although we never know what the market's gonna do," Danielson said in May.

As a result, she said interest earnings for the coming year were "conservatively forecasted interest earnings, so that we're not dependent upon them."

Transfers out of the general fund are led by the $400,000 contribution to the Law and Justice Center to replace a failing boiler and repair its roof. Lewis and Clark County will also contribute $400,000 to the project.

The Helena Civic Center will receive a general fund subsidy of $360,000 to help offset its nearly $800,000 budget deficit.

"They went through some real tough years with COVID revenue loss depleting some of their reserves," Danielson said.

The golf fund is slated to receive a general fund transfer of $143,000 to cover outstanding debt taken on to build Muni's Sports Grille at Bill Roberts Municipal Golf Course.

City Commissioner Melinda Reed intended to propose amending the preliminary budget to reallocate the money bound for the golf course restaurant to the city's affordable housing trust fund, which is receiving the bare minimum $100,000 contribution in FY23.

Reed noted if this transfer were to be made, it would bring the total amount of subsidies to around $800,000 in the past calendar year.

"I am concerned that this does not rise to the level of a community need, yet we've put nearly a million dollars into it," she said. "I think it's important for us to recognize the restaurant needs to begin to take on that debt or we need to look at things differently because in my opinion it's not a real community need."

Reed attended Monday's meeting virtually using Wi-Fi at a public library, but was asked to leave the library and could not vote on the preliminary budget nor move to reallocate the golf course subsidy.

Danielson, however, noted that should such a motion pass, the general fund would still be obligated to ensure the debt is paid.

General fund transfers also include $412,000 for Capital Transit, a $97,000 increase over last year. The city's public transportation system, paired back severely in recent months, received a larger grant from the state that requires a larger local match.

The city has also earmarked funds for "community support" initiatives, including $66,000 for the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, $20,000 for the historic preservation society, $5,000 for the Helena Symphony Orchestra, $5,000 for Montana Business Assistance Connection and $207,000 for Helena Civic Television services, such as live streaming meetings.

The commission also set aside $3,000 for a retreat.

The general fund is expected to see an ending cash balance of $8.5 million, nearly $4 million of which is reserved for operations. Almost half of the remaining $4.5 million will be deposited into a newly created contingency fund to be built up over the coming years with more reserves.

Helena Director of Human Resources Renee McMahon told commissioner in May the city plans to add 4.5 full-time equivalent employees in the coming year, including an additional staffer in the city clerk's office to participate in the joint public records working group established earlier in the year that includes Helena, East Helena and Lewis and Clark County.

The city's sustainability coordinator position was demoted in the organization chart from the city manager's office to the public works department and reduced to a part-time position. Shortly thereafter, the city's first sustainability coordinator resigned from the position.

The commission received numerous emails in the past two weeks from residents demanding the city restore the position to full time under the city manager.

The commission elected to keep the sustainability coordinator within public works. It did restore the position to full time but added coordinating the city's recycling program to the job description to bump it back to full time.

Ian Lund, the clean energy advocate for Montana Environmental Information Center, a non-partisan, non-profit environmental advocacy organization based in Helena, derided the city commission for its decision Monday, claiming burying the sustainability coordinator in the organization chart hampers the position's ability to conduct the work.

"I want the commission to respect the fact that when you commit to 100% clean energy and then do nothing to move the city toward that goal, and this budget does nothing, it feels performative, it feels empty, but most importantly it doesn't help us move forward in a state that really needs our leadership," Lund said.

Burton asserted that the move is "a good marriage for the position in terms of recycling and sustainability responsibilities."

The human resources department conducted an internal analysis of all position descriptions and pay grades, and as a result requested the reclassification of almost 30 positions in city government that were approved with the preliminary budget.

Almost all city employees will see a 5.03% cost of living increase in fiscal year 23.

McMahon said in May the cost of living adjustment is significantly higher than in previous years, "but we feel like it's warranted given what's going on with the CPI (consumer price index for the Mountain Region from 2021 to 2022) and given the tolerance of our current budget."

Fire department and seasonal employees were all given wage increases recently that will stand through the fiscal year. They will not see the additional increase on their pay stubs.

Passage of the fiscal year 2023 preliminary budget allows for appropriations to begin Friday. The city anticipates receiving official taxable values from the state by August.

